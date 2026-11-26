Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Amid discussions over seat-sharing between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the forthcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MP Imran Masood on Thursday said that the SP would decide its own electoral strategy, adding that it would be inappropriate for the Congress to comment on the matter. Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Masood said, "The Samajwadi Party will devise its own strategy for Uttar Pradesh, in its own way. It is their decision, so it would be inappropriate for us to comment on it."

Recalling the previous Assembly elections, when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister, Masood said the Congress had contested 107 seats, adding that the leadership question for the upcoming elections was yet to be settled. "In the last election, when Akhilesh-ji was the Chief Minister, we contested 107 seats. So, there is really nothing more to be said on this. When he was the Chief Minister, we contested that many seats. Right now, the Chief Minister is yet to be decided," he said.

Emphasising that the principal political contest in the country was against the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress MP asserted that Rahul Gandhi was leading this fight and was central to the opposition's efforts to defeat the BJP. "The real battle in this country is very straightforward. The battle in this country is against the ideology of the BJP. Rahul Gandhi is leading the fight against that ideology; without him, this struggle has no existence, no substance. Rahul Gandhi is the guarantee—he is the very ladder, the only path, to defeating the BJP. So, understand this: the battle begins right there. Anything else being discussed is of no consequence in this country," Masood said.

Asked about reports suggesting that the Congress might settle for 60 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Masood questioned the rationale behind such an arrangement and stressed the need to strengthen the party's independent political presence in the state. "Then what is the point of us contesting the election? Are we making a joke out of this election? We need to establish the existence of our own party; we need to build our party, and I will do whatever I can to help build it," he said.

On Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan's remarks, Masood declined to comment, saying, "She is our child; I won't say anything. We have nothing to say." Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Iqra Hasan on Wednesday urged Congress MP Imran Masood to avoid remarks that spark controversy. Speaking to ANI, Hasan pushed back against Masood's "we are not begging" comment over the SP's initial offer of 26 seats, emphasising that the SP had not used derogatory language and wanted to approach its ally constructively. He also rejected suggestions that he intended to convey any message to Akhilesh Yadav through the media, saying, "I have no need to send a message to Akhilesh ji via the press. I have no reason to communicate with him or the Samajwadi Party through the media—nor am I in a position to do so."

Responding to a question about the invitation to the Samajwadi Party's manifesto launch, Masood said he was unaware of it and maintained that the party's candidate list and manifesto were its own decisions. "I am not aware of it. The candidate list is the Samajwadi Party's, and the manifesto is also the Samajwadi Party's—so why are you asking me? You should ask them instead," he said. He further observed that an alliance generally involved joint communication and participation by the parties concerned. "An alliance, by definition, usually involves a joint press conference. In a joint press conference, everything is joint—that is what an alliance implies. I am not aware if anything else is happening here," Masood added.

On the possibility of an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Uttar Pradesh elections, the Congress MP said the decision rested with BSP chief Mayawati and questioned speculation over an arrangement that had not yet materialised. "Do you consider her a small leader? This is Mayawati-ji's decision; it is not ours. You are asking about things that don't even exist yet—how am I supposed to answer such questions?" he said. The remarks come amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the two INDIA bloc allies. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to sources. (ANI)