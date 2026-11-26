Shraddha Kapoor has often impressed fans with her natural beauty and fresh-faced appearances. While her on-screen looks involve professional makeup and styling, the actress has previously opened up about her everyday skincare routine in interviews. Interestingly, she prefers keeping things simple rather than following an elaborate beauty regime.

1. Keeps Her Skincare Routine Simple

In an interview with The Indian Express, Shraddha revealed that she has sensitive skin and believes in keeping her skincare routine simple. Her basic routine includes three essentials: cleansing, toning and moisturising.

She also prefers going makeup-free whenever she is not shooting and avoids experimenting with too many products.

2. Never Skips Sunscreen

Sunscreen is one of the most important parts of Shraddha's skincare routine. The actress revealed that she reapplies it every three to four hours to protect her skin from harmful sun exposure. She also considers sunscreen and lip balm her everyday essentials before stepping out.

3. Her Homemade Besan Face Mask

The actress has also shared a simple homemade face mask that she likes using. It includes besan (gram flour) mixed with an oil of choice, such as coconut, jojoba or rosehip oil.

She revealed in an interview with Vogue India that this is one of her favourite homemade beauty remedies. However, she also believes in being careful with products because of her sensitive skin.

4. Face Icing For A Fresh Look

Another beauty habit Shraddha swears by is icing her face for about a minute in the morning. According to the actress, this helps reduce puffiness and makes her face look fresh.

5. Hydration And Proper Sleep

Shraddha also believes that skincare is not just about external products. She emphasises drinking plenty of water, eating balanced meals and getting enough sleep. Removing makeup before going to bed is another habit she never skips.

For the actress, consistency and simple habits are more important than using too many beauty products.