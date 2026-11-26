Powerful El Nino Threatens Amazon Rainforest Amid Worsening Drought
(MENAFN) The Amazon rainforest is facing mounting environmental risks as an unusually powerful El Nino strengthens across the Pacific, bringing extreme heat and declining precipitation that are driving river levels down and leaving vast areas of vegetation increasingly dry.
Recent data indicates that the effects are already becoming evident. Figures published by the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization show that rainfall in 73% of the Amazon basin fell below normal levels in October. During the same month, detected fire hotspots increased by 82.6% compared with the previous year, reaching nearly 24,000. Average temperatures throughout the region also climbed to 1.32 degrees Celsius above historical norms.
NASA warned in October that El Nino-related drought conditions had fueled a significant rise in wildfires across several parts of the Brazilian Amazon since September. Dense smoke spread over urban centers, including Manaus and Santarem, creating dangerous air quality conditions that prompted authorities to shut schools and cancel public events.
Scientists are particularly worried about the timing of the phenomenon. Current forecasts indicate that El Nino could maintain exceptional strength until the close of 2026 and continue into the beginning of 2027, overlapping with the period when seasonal rains normally return to large parts of the Amazon.
This overlap could interfere with the region's usual rainfall cycle, extending dry conditions and slowing the replenishment of waterways and the regeneration of forest ecosystems.
El Nino is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon characterized by unusually warm surface waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. It influences atmospheric circulation, producing changes in precipitation and temperatures across different parts of the world. Although it generally develops at intervals of two to seven years, the current episode has the potential to become one of the most intense ever recorded.
Recent data indicates that the effects are already becoming evident. Figures published by the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization show that rainfall in 73% of the Amazon basin fell below normal levels in October. During the same month, detected fire hotspots increased by 82.6% compared with the previous year, reaching nearly 24,000. Average temperatures throughout the region also climbed to 1.32 degrees Celsius above historical norms.
NASA warned in October that El Nino-related drought conditions had fueled a significant rise in wildfires across several parts of the Brazilian Amazon since September. Dense smoke spread over urban centers, including Manaus and Santarem, creating dangerous air quality conditions that prompted authorities to shut schools and cancel public events.
Scientists are particularly worried about the timing of the phenomenon. Current forecasts indicate that El Nino could maintain exceptional strength until the close of 2026 and continue into the beginning of 2027, overlapping with the period when seasonal rains normally return to large parts of the Amazon.
This overlap could interfere with the region's usual rainfall cycle, extending dry conditions and slowing the replenishment of waterways and the regeneration of forest ecosystems.
El Nino is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon characterized by unusually warm surface waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. It influences atmospheric circulation, producing changes in precipitation and temperatures across different parts of the world. Although it generally develops at intervals of two to seven years, the current episode has the potential to become one of the most intense ever recorded.
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