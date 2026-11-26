Bulgarian PM Blames Previous Governments for EU Deficit Warning
(MENAFN) Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev has criticized the spending policies of previous administrations, describing the European Commission's warning about the country's excessive budget deficit as a "stinging rebuke."
"Yesterday, the European Commission delivered a stinging rebuke to all those who have spent recklessly over the years without attracting investment, taken out loans without developing the economy, lied about the actual deficit to get Bulgaria into the eurozone, and driven public finances into an excessive deficit and disaster," Radev said.
He made the comments while opening the government's regular weekly meeting on Wednesday, according to reports from Bulgarian news agency BTA.
At the same time, Radev expressed satisfaction with the European Commission's economic projections for the coming year, arguing that they validated the direction pursued by his administration.
"The Commission's favourable forecast for next year is clear confirmation that the course we have taken is the right one," he said.
The prime minister also rejected opposition expectations that Bulgaria could face interruptions to European financial assistance or payments under the EU's Recovery and Resilience Plan.
"We will not fulfil the opposition's nihilistic dreams of having EU funding and payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan suspended," he added.
Government promises continued anti-corruption measures
Radev further committed his government to pursuing changes aimed at addressing corruption and operational shortcomings within state-owned companies. He pointed to restructuring initiatives already launched by the Economy Ministry as part of these efforts.
"Yesterday, the European Commission delivered a stinging rebuke to all those who have spent recklessly over the years without attracting investment, taken out loans without developing the economy, lied about the actual deficit to get Bulgaria into the eurozone, and driven public finances into an excessive deficit and disaster," Radev said.
He made the comments while opening the government's regular weekly meeting on Wednesday, according to reports from Bulgarian news agency BTA.
At the same time, Radev expressed satisfaction with the European Commission's economic projections for the coming year, arguing that they validated the direction pursued by his administration.
"The Commission's favourable forecast for next year is clear confirmation that the course we have taken is the right one," he said.
The prime minister also rejected opposition expectations that Bulgaria could face interruptions to European financial assistance or payments under the EU's Recovery and Resilience Plan.
"We will not fulfil the opposition's nihilistic dreams of having EU funding and payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan suspended," he added.
Government promises continued anti-corruption measures
Radev further committed his government to pursuing changes aimed at addressing corruption and operational shortcomings within state-owned companies. He pointed to restructuring initiatives already launched by the Economy Ministry as part of these efforts.
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