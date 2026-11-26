Japan Reaffirms Support for ICC in Commitment to International Rule of Law
(MENAFN) Japan and the International Criminal Court (ICC) have agreed to sustain their cooperation and communication to "maintain and strengthen the rule of law" worldwide, according to statements issued Wednesday.
The commitment was announced following discussions in Tokyo between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and ICC President Tomoko Akane.
During the meeting, Motegi announced that Tokyo would settle its entire assessed financial contribution to the court for 2027 before the end of this year. He also stressed Japan's longstanding commitment to upholding international law, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
The Japanese foreign minister reaffirmed his country's strong backing for the ICC and its president, Akane, expressing support for the institution to carry out its responsibilities and functions as "originally envisaged."
Akane also held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday as part of her engagements in the country.
Meanwhile, the ICC has faced growing pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump, which introduced sanctions against the institution itself on Oct. 9. The measures followed earlier restrictions targeting court officials, including judges and prosecutors, among them Akane.
The 70-year-old ICC president was born in Japan's Aichi Prefecture. She joined the court as a judge on March 11, 2018, beginning a nine-year term, before being elected president in March 2024.
Washington has repeatedly opposed ICC investigations concerning US personnel and has challenged the court's actions in matters involving American interests.
The dispute has intensified following the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
The commitment was announced following discussions in Tokyo between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and ICC President Tomoko Akane.
During the meeting, Motegi announced that Tokyo would settle its entire assessed financial contribution to the court for 2027 before the end of this year. He also stressed Japan's longstanding commitment to upholding international law, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
The Japanese foreign minister reaffirmed his country's strong backing for the ICC and its president, Akane, expressing support for the institution to carry out its responsibilities and functions as "originally envisaged."
Akane also held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday as part of her engagements in the country.
Meanwhile, the ICC has faced growing pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump, which introduced sanctions against the institution itself on Oct. 9. The measures followed earlier restrictions targeting court officials, including judges and prosecutors, among them Akane.
The 70-year-old ICC president was born in Japan's Aichi Prefecture. She joined the court as a judge on March 11, 2018, beginning a nine-year term, before being elected president in March 2024.
Washington has repeatedly opposed ICC investigations concerning US personnel and has challenged the court's actions in matters involving American interests.
The dispute has intensified following the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
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