Russian Frigate Faces Claims of GPS Interference Affecting UK Flights
(MENAFN) A Russian naval vessel has been linked to alleged GPS signal interference that reportedly disrupted dozens of commercial flights operating in British airspace, according to media reports on Tuesday.
The 443-foot (135-meter) frigate Admiral Golovko was reportedly accompanying several Russian cargo vessels under international sanctions near England's coastline when GPS disruptions were recorded on Nov. 9.
The incident allegedly affected approximately 140 flights, including departures from Edinburgh, Manchester and London Heathrow airports.
Reportedly impacted services included a Ryanair flight traveling from Edinburgh to Rome, an easyJet journey between Manchester and Hurghada in Egypt, and a British Airways service connecting London with Stockholm.
The accusations were based on findings attributed to Hexbird, a US aviation intelligence organization, and were initially published by the i newspaper.
Aviation experts identified the Admiral Golovko as a possible source of the interference, noting that the frigate carries electronic warfare equipment designed to disrupt radar operations and GPS communications.
Nevertheless, a senior British defense official dismissed the suggestion that the Russian warship had caused the incident, using the term “b******ks” when addressing the allegations in comments to the Daily Mail.
“Do the Russians have the capability to do that? Theoretically, yes. But none of the assets that were there at the time could have done what’s been described,” the source said.
The 443-foot (135-meter) frigate Admiral Golovko was reportedly accompanying several Russian cargo vessels under international sanctions near England's coastline when GPS disruptions were recorded on Nov. 9.
The incident allegedly affected approximately 140 flights, including departures from Edinburgh, Manchester and London Heathrow airports.
Reportedly impacted services included a Ryanair flight traveling from Edinburgh to Rome, an easyJet journey between Manchester and Hurghada in Egypt, and a British Airways service connecting London with Stockholm.
The accusations were based on findings attributed to Hexbird, a US aviation intelligence organization, and were initially published by the i newspaper.
Aviation experts identified the Admiral Golovko as a possible source of the interference, noting that the frigate carries electronic warfare equipment designed to disrupt radar operations and GPS communications.
Nevertheless, a senior British defense official dismissed the suggestion that the Russian warship had caused the incident, using the term “b******ks” when addressing the allegations in comments to the Daily Mail.
“Do the Russians have the capability to do that? Theoretically, yes. But none of the assets that were there at the time could have done what’s been described,” the source said.
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