Dr. Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Brahma Kumaris' Global Summit 2026 At Mount Abu, Honoured With“Jewel Of Bharat” Award
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mount Abu: Rtn. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, inaugurated the prestigious Global Summit 2026, organised by the Brahma Kumaris at Mount Abu, Rajasthan, under the inspiring theme“Spiritual Awakening for World Renewal.”
The distinguished inauguration brought together eminent national leaders and spiritual personalities, including Rajyogini B. K. Mohini Didi, Chief of the Brahma Kumaris; Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Government of India; and Dr. B. K. Mruthyunjaya, Additional Secretary General of the Brahma Kumaris.
The summit witnessed an impressive gathering of more than 8,000 devotees and members of the Brahma Kumaris from India and abroad, reflecting the growing global importance of spirituality, inner transformation, peace, and collective responsibility in building a better world.
Addressing the large audience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah spoke at length about the significance of spirituality in contemporary society. He emphasised that spirituality is not merely a personal journey but a powerful force for transforming individuals, strengthening human values, promoting mutual respect, and fostering peace and harmony across nations. He highlighted the vital role of education, art, culture, and spiritual consciousness in nurturing a more compassionate, united, and progressive world.
Dr. Marwah observed that the combination of spiritual wisdom and creative expression can serve as a strong foundation for global understanding. He reiterated his commitment to the philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture,” advocating the use of media, education, and cultural exchange to bring people and nations closer together.
In recognition of his outstanding and sustained contributions to education, art, culture, and international engagement, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was subsequently honoured with the prestigious“Jewel of Bharat” Award by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Government of India. The honour also recognised Dr. Marwah's remarkable achievement of 13 World Records in the fields of education, media, entertainment, art, and culture.
The recognition celebrates Dr. Marwah's longstanding commitment to promoting creative education, cultural diplomacy, and international cooperation through his diverse institutional and global initiatives.
The Global Summit 2026 emerged as a significant platform for spiritual reflection and collective inspiration, reinforcing the message that inner awakening, universal values, and shared human responsibility are essential for the renewal of the world.
The distinguished inauguration brought together eminent national leaders and spiritual personalities, including Rajyogini B. K. Mohini Didi, Chief of the Brahma Kumaris; Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Government of India; and Dr. B. K. Mruthyunjaya, Additional Secretary General of the Brahma Kumaris.
The summit witnessed an impressive gathering of more than 8,000 devotees and members of the Brahma Kumaris from India and abroad, reflecting the growing global importance of spirituality, inner transformation, peace, and collective responsibility in building a better world.
Addressing the large audience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah spoke at length about the significance of spirituality in contemporary society. He emphasised that spirituality is not merely a personal journey but a powerful force for transforming individuals, strengthening human values, promoting mutual respect, and fostering peace and harmony across nations. He highlighted the vital role of education, art, culture, and spiritual consciousness in nurturing a more compassionate, united, and progressive world.
Dr. Marwah observed that the combination of spiritual wisdom and creative expression can serve as a strong foundation for global understanding. He reiterated his commitment to the philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture,” advocating the use of media, education, and cultural exchange to bring people and nations closer together.
In recognition of his outstanding and sustained contributions to education, art, culture, and international engagement, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was subsequently honoured with the prestigious“Jewel of Bharat” Award by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Government of India. The honour also recognised Dr. Marwah's remarkable achievement of 13 World Records in the fields of education, media, entertainment, art, and culture.
The recognition celebrates Dr. Marwah's longstanding commitment to promoting creative education, cultural diplomacy, and international cooperation through his diverse institutional and global initiatives.
The Global Summit 2026 emerged as a significant platform for spiritual reflection and collective inspiration, reinforcing the message that inner awakening, universal values, and shared human responsibility are essential for the renewal of the world.
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