Dr Nupur Saha Wins Miss Dream Aura East India And West Bengal Titles 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr Nupur Saha has earned recognition at Dream Aura India 2026, organised by AK Pageant, by winning the prestigious titles of Miss Dream Aura East India Winner and West Bengal Winner. Her achievement marks an important milestone in her pageant journey and brings recognition to her name at the regional level.
Dream Aura India 2026 is a beauty pageant platform created to encourage women to express themselves, showcase their talents and build confidence. Through this platform, AK Pageant aims to give women opportunities to step forward, discover their potential and experience the world of pageantry.
Dr Nupur Saha's achievement as the Miss Dream Aura East India Winner highlights her participation and success in the Miss category. Along with the East India title, she also secured the West Bengal Winner title, making her one of the recognised titleholders of Dream Aura India 2026.
The competition brought together participants from different parts of India. Contestants got the opportunity to present themselves through different pageant rounds, including introduction, ramp walk and question-and-answer sessions. These rounds provided a platform to demonstrate confidence, communication skills, personality and stage presence.
AK Pageant, founded by Mr. Guddu Qureshi, organised Dream Aura India 2026 with a focus on women empowerment and personal growth. The organisation believes that a woman's potential should not be limited by conventional beauty standards. Instead, confidence, talent, personality and the courage to express oneself should be given importance.
Dr Nupur Saha's achievement adds another name to the growing list of women who have received recognition through the Dream Aura platform. Her titles, Miss Dream Aura East India Winner and West Bengal Winner, reflect her successful participation in the competition.
The grand finale of Dream Aura India 2026 – Season 1 was held on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event brought together contestants, industry professionals, guests and personalities from the pageant and entertainment industry.
With achievements like these, AK Pageant continues its efforts to create opportunities for women across India. The organisation aims to provide a platform where participants can gain experience, develop confidence and take steps towards their personal and professional goals.
Dr Nupur Saha's journey as the Miss Dream Aura East India Winner and West Bengal Winner is an important part of the Dream Aura India 2026 story, celebrating participation, achievement and women's empowerment.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is an event organisation that conducts beauty pageants and creates opportunities for women to showcase their confidence, talent and personality. Through its Dream Aura platform, AK Pageant encourages women from different backgrounds to participate and experience the journey of pageantry.
Official Website:
Contact Email:...
Dream Aura India 2026 is a beauty pageant platform created to encourage women to express themselves, showcase their talents and build confidence. Through this platform, AK Pageant aims to give women opportunities to step forward, discover their potential and experience the world of pageantry.
Dr Nupur Saha's achievement as the Miss Dream Aura East India Winner highlights her participation and success in the Miss category. Along with the East India title, she also secured the West Bengal Winner title, making her one of the recognised titleholders of Dream Aura India 2026.
The competition brought together participants from different parts of India. Contestants got the opportunity to present themselves through different pageant rounds, including introduction, ramp walk and question-and-answer sessions. These rounds provided a platform to demonstrate confidence, communication skills, personality and stage presence.
AK Pageant, founded by Mr. Guddu Qureshi, organised Dream Aura India 2026 with a focus on women empowerment and personal growth. The organisation believes that a woman's potential should not be limited by conventional beauty standards. Instead, confidence, talent, personality and the courage to express oneself should be given importance.
Dr Nupur Saha's achievement adds another name to the growing list of women who have received recognition through the Dream Aura platform. Her titles, Miss Dream Aura East India Winner and West Bengal Winner, reflect her successful participation in the competition.
The grand finale of Dream Aura India 2026 – Season 1 was held on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event brought together contestants, industry professionals, guests and personalities from the pageant and entertainment industry.
With achievements like these, AK Pageant continues its efforts to create opportunities for women across India. The organisation aims to provide a platform where participants can gain experience, develop confidence and take steps towards their personal and professional goals.
Dr Nupur Saha's journey as the Miss Dream Aura East India Winner and West Bengal Winner is an important part of the Dream Aura India 2026 story, celebrating participation, achievement and women's empowerment.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is an event organisation that conducts beauty pageants and creates opportunities for women to showcase their confidence, talent and personality. Through its Dream Aura platform, AK Pageant encourages women from different backgrounds to participate and experience the journey of pageantry.
Official Website:
Contact Email:...
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