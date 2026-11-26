MENAFN - GetNews) Family-owned Tecumseh auto repair shop nominated for Small Business of the Year as Brandy Miller earns three individual nominations ahead of the November 19 awards banquet

TECUMSEH, OK - Nov. 26, 2026 - Miller Brothers Automotive, a family-owned auto repair shop in Tecumseh, Oklahoma, has earned four nominations from the Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce ahead of the Chamber's annual awards banquet on November 19, 2026. The shop is nominated for Small Business of the Year, and Brandy Miller is nominated in three individual categories: Citizen of the Year, Business Person of the Year, and Rising Star of the Year.

The nominations recognize a local business that has grown steadily since opening in 2021, along with the people connected to it. Miller Brothers Automotive was founded by Mark Miller and his brother, who shared a vision of building an automotive repair business grounded in honesty, technical expertise, and quality workmanship. Mark had worked in the automotive industry since 2004, developing his experience as a technician before helping establish the shop on a solid foundation in Tecumseh.

Since opening, the shop has built its approach around accurate vehicle diagnostics, transparent repair recommendations, and treating customers with honesty and respect. Today, the family-owned business serves Tecumseh and the surrounding communities of Shawnee, McLoud, Macomb, and Seminole.

"Being recognized by our own community means a great deal to us," said Mark Miller, owner of Miller Brothers Automotive. "We started this shop to do automotive repair the right way, with honest diagnostics and quality work, and these nominations tell us that approach matters to the people we serve."

Brandy Miller's three individual nominations add a personal dimension to the shop's recognition, highlighting the people behind the business and their role in the Tecumseh community. The Chamber will announce winners at the November 19 banquet.

Miller Brothers Automotive has been a member of the Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce since 2021.

About Miller Brothers Automotive

Founded in 2021, Miller Brothers Automotive is a family-owned auto repair shop serving Tecumseh, Oklahoma, and the nearby communities of Shawnee, McLoud, Macomb, and Seminole. Built on honesty, integrity, and professionalism, the shop focuses on accurate vehicle diagnostics and transparent, quality repairs. Its team includes ASE Master Technicians and technicians with L1 Advanced Engine Performance certification. Miller Brothers Automotive is located at 201 E Walnut Street, Tecumseh, OK 74873.