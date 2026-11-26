Overnight Strikes Kill Civilians, Injure Others Across Russia, Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian and Ukrainian authorities reported casualties following a series of overnight attacks, with three people killed and 15 others wounded in strikes across both countries on Wednesday.
In Ukraine's Kyiv region, an overnight attack struck the Bila Tserkva district, leaving one person dead and triggering fires at an industrial site and a hypermarket, according to the State Emergency Service.
The assault also caused damage to an Epicenter shopping complex and a Nova Poshta postal facility, local officials reported.
Elsewhere, in the Kharkiv region, a drone hit a passenger bus traveling along a highway close to the village of Fedorivka. The incident claimed one life and left seven people injured, regional military administration chief Oleh Syniehubov said.
In Zaporizhzhia, attacks injured six people, including two children, while residential apartment blocks and vehicles sustained damage.
On the Russian side, the Samara region experienced a large-scale drone assault. Regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said air defenses intercepted more than 145 drones, while the attack resulted in one fatality.
Fedorishchev also announced electricity disruptions in several locations and said some schools would introduce modified operating schedules. However, he provided no information about the sites targeted in the attack.
Meanwhile, Russian media reports indicated that the strikes may have targeted two oil-processing facilities in Samara: Rosneft's Syzran refinery and the Kuibyshev refinery. Both installations had previously come under attack in September.
In Ukraine's Kyiv region, an overnight attack struck the Bila Tserkva district, leaving one person dead and triggering fires at an industrial site and a hypermarket, according to the State Emergency Service.
The assault also caused damage to an Epicenter shopping complex and a Nova Poshta postal facility, local officials reported.
Elsewhere, in the Kharkiv region, a drone hit a passenger bus traveling along a highway close to the village of Fedorivka. The incident claimed one life and left seven people injured, regional military administration chief Oleh Syniehubov said.
In Zaporizhzhia, attacks injured six people, including two children, while residential apartment blocks and vehicles sustained damage.
On the Russian side, the Samara region experienced a large-scale drone assault. Regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said air defenses intercepted more than 145 drones, while the attack resulted in one fatality.
Fedorishchev also announced electricity disruptions in several locations and said some schools would introduce modified operating schedules. However, he provided no information about the sites targeted in the attack.
Meanwhile, Russian media reports indicated that the strikes may have targeted two oil-processing facilities in Samara: Rosneft's Syzran refinery and the Kuibyshev refinery. Both installations had previously come under attack in September.
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