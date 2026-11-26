Lithuanian President Faces Criticism Over Comments on Taiwan Visits
(MENAFN) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has come under fire from members of parliament after suggesting that lawmakers' trips to Taiwan should be investigated, according to reports published Wednesday.
Speaking to LNK News in an interview on Monday, Nauseda argued that examining politicians' visits could help clarify the circumstances surrounding Lithuania's decision to permit Taiwan to establish a representative office in Vilnius.
“There are certainly more than a few names. And the best way to answer the question about those names would be to look into the matter itself – who travelled to Taiwan, under what circumstances, and how long they stayed there. Then you would see very clearly what the real situation is,” he said.
When questioned about whether he believed Taiwanese authorities had offered politicians financial or other incentives to influence their decisions, the president refrained from directly accusing anyone of accepting such benefits.
“It’s not necessary to label everything with terms like ‘bribery’, ‘corruption’ or something like that. Yes, I won’t deny that those people may have gone to Taiwan because they had a certain prior political positions, a desire to develop relations with Taiwan more broadly and deeply,” he said.
The president's statements triggered objections from several parliamentarians who had travelled to Taiwan, with some arguing that such comments were inappropriate coming from Lithuania's head of state.
Among those responding was Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, head of the Liberal Movement and a former speaker of parliament who also visited Taiwan. She argued that Nauseda's remarks placed unfair suspicion on members of the legislature.
Speaking to LNK News in an interview on Monday, Nauseda argued that examining politicians' visits could help clarify the circumstances surrounding Lithuania's decision to permit Taiwan to establish a representative office in Vilnius.
“There are certainly more than a few names. And the best way to answer the question about those names would be to look into the matter itself – who travelled to Taiwan, under what circumstances, and how long they stayed there. Then you would see very clearly what the real situation is,” he said.
When questioned about whether he believed Taiwanese authorities had offered politicians financial or other incentives to influence their decisions, the president refrained from directly accusing anyone of accepting such benefits.
“It’s not necessary to label everything with terms like ‘bribery’, ‘corruption’ or something like that. Yes, I won’t deny that those people may have gone to Taiwan because they had a certain prior political positions, a desire to develop relations with Taiwan more broadly and deeply,” he said.
The president's statements triggered objections from several parliamentarians who had travelled to Taiwan, with some arguing that such comments were inappropriate coming from Lithuania's head of state.
Among those responding was Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, head of the Liberal Movement and a former speaker of parliament who also visited Taiwan. She argued that Nauseda's remarks placed unfair suspicion on members of the legislature.
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