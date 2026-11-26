MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Foreign Minister announced this on social media platform X.

“Honoured to be welcomed by Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang to The Great Hall of the People for a constructive conversation on our bilateral ties. The Netherlands is keen to work with China on areas of mutual interest including trade, innovation and agriculture,” he said.

At the same time, according to Berendsen, he expressed concern about China's role in fuelling the continuation of Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as about trade issues between the European Union and the People's Republic of China.

“We reaffirmed that maintaining constructive ties, both bilaterally and between the EU and China, is in our common interest,” the Dutch Foreign Minister concluded.

and UK Prime Ministers discuss support for Ukraine during meeting in Amsterda

As reported by Ukrinform, Leiden University in the Netherlands has cancelled a planned educational programme with a Chinese university due to concerns over a possible leak of confidential information.

Photo: x.com/ministerBZ