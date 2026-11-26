MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Dmytro Petlin, a representative of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, during an online briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Around 16,000 people remain in the Kramatorsk community… and nearly 21,000 in Sloviansk,” he said.

Evacuation is currently underway: over the past month, around 9,000 people have left the Kramatorsk community, and 1,300 have left Sloviansk.

However, according to Petlin, carrying out the evacuation is becoming more difficult with each passing day.

“It's already more difficult to evacuate people because the logistics routes from Oleksandrivka to Kramatorsk are being hit by guided bombs almost every day. We've hit a snag – there are no more alternative routes, so we have to make a big detour… It's getting harder by the day,” said the representative of the Regional Military Administration.

Russia drops 500-kg FAB-500 bomb on Sloviansk

As reported, according to figures as of 28 October, 49,000 civilians remained in the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk urban communities.

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