MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A US-led investment consortium has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Lukoil International GmbH, which holds the Russian energy giant's oil and gas assets outside Russia, through a share-swap transaction.

The agreement was announced by US investment firm Eldridge, which leads the consortium comprising the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), UAE-based Catena Investment Holding and Xtellus Partners.

The stated objective of the transaction is to transfer strategically important global energy assets into the ownership of the United States and its allies.

According to Eldridge, the acquisition is intended to stabilize energy assets in emerging markets, strengthen energy security, ensure reliable energy supplies for American households and businesses, and generate billions of dollars in returns for US taxpayers.

Extensive international energy portfolio

Under the agreement, Lukoil's international oil and gas assets will be transferred from its Russian parent company to the US-led consortium.

The portfolio spans Western and Southeastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and North America, encompassing exploration and production facilities, refineries, pipelines, distribution networks and marketing operations.

Lukoil International produces approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day through its upstream operations in 11 countries.

Its refining portfolio includes the Burgas refinery in Bulgaria, the largest oil refinery in the Balkans, the Zeeland refinery in the Netherlands and the Petrotel refinery in Romania.

These facilities have a combined processing capacity of approximately 350,000 barrels per day and employ thousands of people, supplying petroleum products to the Black Sea, Balkan and Northwestern European markets.

The international portfolio also reportedly includes energy trading company LITASCO and more than 2,000 retail outlets across 16 countries in Europe, North America and Central Asia.

Share-swap mechanism to prevent direct payments to Russia

Under the proposed transaction structure, the consortium will exchange restricted shares in PJSC Lukoil and other Russian companies for 100% of Lukoil International's equity.

According to Eldridge, the use of restricted securities as payment will prevent direct transfers of funds to Russia.

The DFC will acquire an ownership stake on behalf of the US government, with the consortium stating that the transaction will not impose an initial financial burden on American taxpayers.

Proceeds from the sale will be held in a restricted escrow account for five years or until the relevant sanctions are lifted.

Upon completion of the transaction, Lukoil International's assets will be fully separated from its Russian parent company.

The acquisition remains subject to approval by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the completion of due diligence procedures and other necessary regulatory approvals.