MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 26 (NNN-Anadolu) -- British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will lead the new presenting line-up of the BBC's motoring show Top Gear, which is set to return to television in 2028 after being off air since 2022, the broadcaster announced Wednesday, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The 60-year-old chef and television personality will be joined by co-presenters whose identities have yet to be announced.

Filming is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the programme expected to return to screens the following year.

Ramsay said he wanted to bring "a fresh energy and ambition" to the show while maintaining its formula of being "surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos."

Top Gear has been off air since December 2022, when former presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff suffered serious facial and rib injuries after his open-topped three-wheeled car overturned during filming at the show's test track.

The BBC halted production following the accident and announced in November 2023 that the programme would be rested for the foreseeable future.

First launched in 1977 and revived in its modern format in 2002, Top Gear became one of the BBC's most successful international programmes under presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Its most recent presenting line-up featured Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

--NNN-ANADOLU