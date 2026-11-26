Daniel Cornell, Head of Industrials and Services Investment Banking at Truist Securities, points to the firm's advisory practice for private equity backed and standalone companies as the core of its work in the sector.

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A Practice Built Around Two Kinds of Clients

Moncks Corner, South Carolina, November 26, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE – Daniel Cornell leads a team of senior bankers at Truist Securities covering the industrials and services markets. The practice serves two distinct groups: companies owned by private equity firms, and standalone businesses that have not taken on a financial sponsor.

Cornell says the two groups need different things from an advisory team, even when the underlying industry is the same.

“A private equity owner is thinking about a hold period and an exit,” Cornell said.“A standalone founder or family owner is often thinking about the business for the next generation. We have to understand both clocks.”

What the Lending Portfolio Supports

The practice manages a lending portfolio that exceeds $30 billion in aggregate commitments. That capital sits behind the advisory work, funding acquisitions, recapitalizations, and growth plans for clients across the coverage list.

Cornell has said that capital without advice is just a balance sheet. The strategic work, in his view, is what turns a credit facility into a deal that gets done on terms that hold up.

Coverage That Spans a Wide Set of Markets

The team's coverage includes aerospace, automotive, building products, business services, chemicals, defense, facilities management, government services, forestry products, heavy machinery, industrial services, industrial automation, packaging, transportation and logistics, and waste and environmental services.

That range is wide on purpose. Many private equity firms build platforms that touch more than one of these markets at once, and a buyer or seller moving between, say, industrial services and waste management needs a banker who already knows both.

Cornell built his own background in adjacent markets before taking on this role. Earlier in his career, he led aerospace, defense, and government services investment banking practices at Quarterdeck Investment Partners, Legg Mason, and Stifel Nicolaus, and later ran the Washington, D.C. office for Jefferies & Company.

Why Scale Matters in Industrials and Services

In the past three years, Cornell's team has tripled its capital markets revenue. He attributes the growth less to any single transaction and more to the accumulation of relationships across private equity sponsors who return to the same team deal after deal.

“Sponsors talk to each other,” Cornell said.“If you do right by one firm on a hard deal, the next call you get is from someone they know. That is how a practice like this actually grows.”

Over twenty-five years in the investment banking industry, Cornell has worked on more than 100 capital raises and 125 merger and acquisition transactions, representing publicly traded businesses, private equity portfolio companies, and privately held entities. He has been named Investment Banker and Capital Provider of the Year by the Association for Corporate Growth.

What Clients Should Expect From the Practice

Cornell describes the advisory work as grounded in the mechanics of each sector rather than general deal theory. A chemicals company and a facilities management company raise capital for different reasons and face different buyers, and he expects his team to know the difference before the first call with a client.

“Our job is to know the market better than the client needs us to,” Cornell said.“If we are learning the sector on their dime, we are not doing the job right.”

That standard, he says, is what the lending commitments and the advisory relationships are built to support across the full range of markets his team covers.

About Daniel Cornell

Daniel Cornell is Head of Industrials and Services Investment Banking at Truist Securities, based in the firm's coverage of the Aerospace, Automotive, Building Products, Business Services, Chemicals, Defense, Facilities Management, Government Services, Forestry Products, Heavy Machinery, Industrial Services, Industrial Automation, Packaging, Transportation and Logistics, and Waste and Environmental Services markets. He lives in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. He holds a B.B.A. from the College of William and Mary and supports the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and the Waddell Marine Cultural Center in South Carolina.