The EU Delegation to Afghanistan announced its participation on Thursday, November 26, in a statement accompanied by photographs shared on its official X account. The images show EU Chargé d'Affaires Nicola Blome, alongside Rebab Fatema, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and several EU delegation staff members, wearing orange scarves to mark the campaign.

“By wearing orange, we commit to defending the right of women and girls in Afghanistan to live free from violence and to enjoy their rights to education, work and determine their own future,” the EU delegation said.

The delegation added that Afghan women's voices must be heard, their choices respected and their rights upheld, assuring them that the European Union stands alongside them.

The campaign, which began on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, runs until December 10, Human Rights Day. It is observed internationally to raise awareness of violence against women and girls and encourage governments, institutions and communities to strengthen efforts to prevent abuse and protect survivors.

The EU's statement comes as women and girls in Afghanistan continue to face extensive restrictions on education, employment, movement and participation in public life since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

According to a joint report published by UNICEF and UNESCO on November 4, more than 2.6 million Afghan girls have been deprived of secondary education since 2021. Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls and women are formally barred from education beyond the primary level.

The United Nations has also raised concerns about the enforcement of restrictions on women's movement and appearance. In an update covering July to September 2026, UNAMA documented more than 50 cases of women and girls being arrested, detained or warned by Taliban morality police over alleged violations of dress-code requirements.

UN Women has separately warned that restrictions on women's rights, combined with declining humanitarian assistance, are worsening their access to essential services, including healthcare and protection from gender-based violence.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign is an annual international initiative coordinated by UN Women and partners. It seeks to highlight violence against women and girls as a human rights issue and mobilise action to prevent abuse, discrimination and gender-based violence.