MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy and China Energy Engineering Group (Energy China) have discussed establishing a joint research center at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University to develop scientific and engineering solutions for the country's energy sector, according to the Kazakh ministry.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Energy China's Chairman Ni Zhen, held as part of the minister's working visit to China, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

The Kazakh side supported the establishment of the research center at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. The project is expected to draw on Energy China's research institutions and their extensive analytical and design expertise to prepare feasibility studies for major engineering projects, digitalize the energy system and develop industry databases.

The parties also discussed prospects for hydrogen energy development, noting that Kazakhstan's first hydrogen production facility has already been launched at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

The meeting also covered broader scientific and technical cooperation, including experience sharing and the joint development of engineering solutions aimed at improving the reliability of Kazakhstan's energy system.

In particular, the sides discussed a proposed 2 GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line along the Ekibastuz-Balkhash route. Kazakhstan has already completed the necessary calculations and prepared a feasibility study for the project.

Another area of discussion was the development of industrial energy storage systems. Key substations and connection points have already been identified, while a draft law establishing mechanisms for investment recovery in energy storage facilities has passed its first reading. The adoption of the relevant legislative amendments is expected to pave the way for the practical development of joint projects in this area.

"Today, our partnership with Energy China is reaching a new level - towards joint scientific work, the exchange of engineering expertise and comprehensive planning for grid development. The establishment of a research center at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the development of direct current technologies and energy storage systems directly contribute to improving the reliability and resilience of Kazakhstan's energy system," Akkenzhenov said.

The parties also reviewed the progress of ongoing renewable energy projects.

According to Energy China, the 300 MW Sauran solar power plant in Turkestan Region is scheduled to be connected to the grid ahead of schedule, by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, work is underway to finalize certain parameters of the investment agreement for a 500 MW wind power plant in Karaganda Region to accelerate the project's transition to the construction phase.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in expanding technological cooperation, exchanging expertise and implementing joint scientific and engineering initiatives.