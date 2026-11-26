MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) have discussed cooperation on water resource management, groundwater use and improving water supply and sanitation services at a meeting in Tashkent on November 25.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the discussions took place during a meeting between Feruza Khamidova, First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan, and UNECE representatives.

Officials from the ministry, the Uzbekhydrogeology state institution and the HYDROINGEO Institute also participated in the meeting.

The parties focused on improving the efficient use of groundwater resources, strengthening water supply systems and expanding access to sanitation services.

Additionally, they discussed developing Uzbekistan's national targets for 2027–2036 under the Protocol on Water and Health, including attracting investment to achieve those objectives.

Particular attention was given to expanding cooperation with international financial institutions, development banks and donor organizations to mobilize funding for water-related initiatives.

Established in 1947, UNECE is one of five regional commissions of the United Nations. It is part of the UN Secretariat and brings together 56 member states across Europe, North America and Asia, including Central Asian countries. Its work focuses on promoting economic cooperation and sustainable development, with key areas including trade, transport, energy, environmental protection and water management.