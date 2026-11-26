(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BudPop's 1,500 mg Aura Mushroom Gummies drop to $21.97 per pack from 6 to 11 a.m. ET on Black Friday morning, then sell at 42% off through Sunday, November 29, 2026. Commerce, California, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudPop ( ) is running a two-stage Black Friday Mushroom Gummies Sale. Aura Mushroom Gummies are 45% off for five hours on Black Friday morning, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET (3 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT) on November 27, 2026. A 42% discount then runs for the rest of the weekend, through November 29. A single Aura pack, regularly $39.95, costs $21.97 during the first window and $23.17 for the rest of the weekend. Aura Mushroom Gummies contain a 1,500 mg proprietary mushroom blend in every gummy. BudPop describes the gummies as vegan, made with plant-based ingredients, and made in the USA in cGMP-certified facilities. According to BudPop, the formula contains "no psilocybin, no Amanita muscaria, no controlled compounds." Both discount tiers apply across the BudPop website. This announcement covers Aura Mushroom Gummies specifically. BudPop's other product lines are included in the wider promotion and are not detailed here. Black Friday Mushroom Gummies Sale Schedule BudPop's Black Friday Mushroom Gummies Sale runs in two windows. The first is a five-hour, 45% offer on Black Friday morning, November 27, 2026, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. The second is a 42% offer for the rest of the weekend, from 11 a.m. ET on November 27 through Sunday, November 29, 2026. Both windows cover every Aura flavor.

Promotional period Discount Aura single-pack price Black Friday morning, November 27, 2026, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET 45% off $21.97 (regularly $39.95) November 27 (from 11 a.m. ET) through Sunday, November 29, 2026 42% off $23.17 (regularly $39.95)

Offer conditions:



Eligible products: Every Aura flavor. The wider website promotion also covers other BudPop products.

Shipping: Free on orders over $99.

Age requirement: 21+. Shipping restrictions: Aura does not ship to CA, ND, SC, SD, UT, or VA.

Aura Black Friday Prices

During the sale, a 10-gummy Aura single pack costs $21.97 (45% off) or $23.17 (42% off), down from $39.95. That works out to $2.20 or $2.32 per gummy, compared with $4.00 at the regular price.

Aura product Gummies Regular price 45% off 42% off Single pack (any flavor) 10 $39.95 $21.97 $23.17 Per gummy (single pack) 1 $4.00 $2.20 $2.32

Per-gummy prices are calculated from the single-pack price. BudPop offers free shipping on orders over $99. Five single packs total $109.85 during the 45% window or $115.85 at 42%, and both orders qualify.

Four Aura Flavors in the Sale

Aura Mushroom Gummies come in four flavors, and each one has its own product page and lab report. Every flavor uses the same proprietary blend at 1,500 mg per gummy.



Super Strawberry (product/aura-mushroom-gummies-super-strawberry/ )

Sour Watermelon (product/sour-watermelon-magic-mushroom-gummies/ )

Sour Apple (product/aura-mushroom-gummies-sour-apple/ )

Mango (product/aura-mushroom-gummies-mango/ ) Variety Multi-Pack (product/aura-mushroom-gummies-variety-pack/ ), for shoppers who want more than one flavor in an order

Each standard pack contains 10 gummies, with 15,000 mg of the proprietary blend per pack.

Legal Mushroom Gummies: What Is in Aura

Each Aura gummy contains a 1,500 mg proprietary mushroom blend, according to BudPop. The brand states the formula contains no psilocybin, no Amanita muscaria, and no controlled compounds. BudPop says the gummies are vegan, plant-based, and made in the USA.

BudPop describes leaving those compounds out as "a deliberate choice when we built the formula." On its product pages, the brand lists the specific compounds Aura does not contain: psilocybin, psilocin, psilacetin (4-AcO-DMT), 4-Acetoxy-DET, 4-hydroxy-DET, "or any other federally controlled compound."

Each Aura product page links to a product-specific Certificate of Analysis (COA). The reports were issued by PharmLabs San Diego, a laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017. The Super Strawberry, Sour Apple, Mango, and Variety Multi-Pack COA (wp-content/uploads/2026/05/bpmushmgas.pdf ), dated May 22, 2026, lists psilocybin and psilocin as not detected. Seven tryptamine compounds, including psilacetin and 4-Acetoxy-DET, are also listed as not detected. The same report shows no detectable THC or other cannabinoids. The Sour Watermelon COA (wp-content/uploads/2026/05/bpmushswas.pdf ), reported June 11, 2026, shows the same results.

How BudPop Describes Aura

BudPop describes Aura as suited to "a slow afternoon," "a solo reflective evening," or "a creative night in" shared with trusted friends. These are BudPop's own product descriptions.

The product pages also carry this warning: "Do Not Combine With SSRIs." BudPop states that using the product with Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors "can block its effects and may lead to serious side effects, including life-threatening serotonin syndrome." The pages add: "Possible Side Effects may include nausea, increased heart rate, and dizziness."

Why the Sale Has Two Tiers

BudPop is offering two discount periods so shoppers get two chances at the Black Friday price. The five-hour, 45% window on Black Friday morning carries the lowest Aura single-pack price of the promotion, $21.97. The 42% offer for the rest of the weekend, at $23.17 per pack, serves shoppers who miss the first window.

Both periods are part of the same promotional event and differ only in discount level and timing.

"Aura customers asked us for a Black Friday offer, so we put our deepest discount into the first five hours of Black Friday morning," said Amantha Stuart, a BudPop spokesperson. "Anyone who misses that window still gets 42% off for the rest of the weekend, through Sunday night."

How to Shop the Aura Sale

Shoppers can claim the offer directly at . The 45% discount applies only from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET on November 27, and the 42% discount applies for the rest of the weekend through November 29, 2026.

For 45% off, visit between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET on Friday, November 27.For 42% off, shop at any other time through November 29.Select an Aura flavor and pack size from the product pages.Confirm the 21+ age requirement.Review the shipping restrictions (CA, ND, SC, SD, UT, VA) before placing an order.

Black Friday Mushroom Gummies Sale Fact Sheet

Detail Information Brand BudPop Product Aura Mushroom Gummies Promotion 45% off for five hours on Black Friday morning, then 42% off for the rest of the weekend First promotional period November 27, 2026, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET Second promotional period November 27 (from 11 a.m. ET) to November 29, 2026 Blend per gummy 1,500 mg proprietary mushroom blend Psilocybin None, according to BudPop Amanita muscaria None, according to BudPop Lab testing Product-specific COAs from PharmLabs San Diego Gummies per standard pack 10 Single-pack price during 45% offer $21.97 (regularly $39.95) Single-pack price during 42% offer $23.17 (regularly $39.95) Available flavours Super Strawberry, Sour Watermelon, Sour Apple, Mango Variety option Variety Multi-Pack Free shipping Orders over $99 Shipping exclusions CA, ND, SC, SD, UT, VA Minimum age 21+ Website

About BudPop

BudPop is a Southern California-based online retailer of hemp-derived products, founded in 2021. Its catalog includes Delta-8, Delta-9, and multi-cannabinoid gummies, THC Sodas, vapes, THCA products, and Aura Mushroom Gummies. BudPop states that every batch is tested by independent third-party laboratories and publishes Certificates of Analysis on its lab testing page (lab-testing/ ).

Disclaimer: 21+. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do Not Combine With SSRIs: According to the product label, using this product alongside Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors "can block its effects and may lead to serious side effects, including life-threatening serotonin syndrome." Consult a healthcare professional before use if you take prescription medication. Laws vary by state.

CONTACT: BudPop Support Team Phone: 213-421-8328 Website: contact-us/ Email:... Address: Triangle Dr, Commerce, CA 90040