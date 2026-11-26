Louis Civello, President, UCOPS

UCOPS Letter Page 1

UCOPS Letter Page 2

Gov. Newsom's commutation of 548 death sentences, includes numerous convicted California cop killers.

- Louis Civello, President, UCOPSBRENTWOOD, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The United Coalition of Public Safety (UCOPS) today released an open letter from its president, Louis Civello, on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to commute the state's death sentences. The full letter is available on the UCOPS website.On Nov. 5, Gov. Newsom announced that he would commute the sentences of all 548 people on California's death row to life without the possibility of parole. Under the California Constitution, 382 of those commutations, involving people with more than one felony conviction, require a recommendation from the California Supreme Court before they take effect.On Nov. 16, more than two dozen family members of murder victims, joined by prosecutors and crime victims' advocates, petitioned the California Supreme Court to block the commutations. The petition alleges that families were not given the notice and opportunity to be heard that state law requires. The petition is pending.In his letter, Civello identifies people whose death sentences are among those commuted, including the people convicted in the 2016 killings of Palm Springs Police Officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny, the 2014 killings of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff's Detective Michael Davis Jr., and the 2019 killing of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan."Behind every one of those sentences is a family that suffered an unimaginable loss," said Civello. "As police officers we don't get to pick which laws to enforce. We take an oath to enforce the law as written, whether or not we agree with it, and we are held accountable when we fall short. We expect the same from Governor Newsom."Gov. Newsom said in announcing the commutations that "state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values." Civello's letter notes that California voters rejected a 2016 ballot measure to repeal the death penalty."Capital punishment isn't inconsistent with California's values; it's inconsistent with Governor Newsom's," said Civello.On Nov. 23, President Donald Trump hosted family members of murder victims, including relatives of fallen officers, at the U.S. Department of Justice to discuss the commutations.Civello said the pending court review is the next decision point. "That gives the court the chance to restore faith in the justice system for the victims' families and for every cop in America," he said.###Louis Civello is the President of the United Coalition of Public Safety (UCOPS), a national coalition of police unions and public safety organizations.About the United Coalition of Public SafetyThe United Coalition of Public Safety (UCOPS) is a national coalition of police unions and public safety organizations. UCOPS is based at 500 Express Drive South, Brentwood, NY 11717. Learn more at ucops.

Louis Civello

United Coalition of Public Safety (UCOPS)

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UCOPS President Louis Civello Releases Open Letter on California Governor Newsom Death Sentence Commutations News Provided By Louis Civello, United Coalition of Public Safety (UCOPS) November 26, 2026, 06:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics



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