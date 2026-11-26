2026 Pleuvoir Holiday Set

The brand, ranked No. 1 in the fragrance category at Olive Young, brings its body care fragrance line to U.S. consumers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pleuvoir, a Korean fragrance and body care brand ranked No. 1 in the fragrance category at South Korean health and beauty retailer Olive Young, has launched a limited-edition holiday collection in the United States through Amazon and TikTok Shop. The launch is part of the brand's expansion into the U.S. market and includes three sets: a Hand Cream Trio, a Body Wash & Body Lotion Set, and a Hand Cream & Multi Balm Set.The move follows a broader wave of Korean beauty brands using Amazon and TikTok Shop as entry points to U.S. consumers. While K-beauty's presence in the U.S. has been led largely by skincare and makeup, Pleuvoir focuses on fragrance, delivering its scents through hand creams, body lotions and balms rather than traditional perfume.Pleuvoir develops its scents with fragrance materials from MANE, the French fragrance and flavor house founded in 1871, and builds its range around gender-neutral profiles. The holiday collection features three of the brand's scents, which the company says currently lead its Amazon sales: Floral Musk, a floral scent with a musk base; Rosewood, a woody scent; and Hinoki Leather, which combines hinoki cypress with a leather accord.The formulas also include moisturizing ingredients such as niacinamide, reflecting the brand's approach of combining fragrance with everyday skincare. All Pleuvoir products are vegan, according to the company.In Korea, the brand drew attention on the social platform Threads, where users shared posts about how long its scent lasted on the skin. Scent longevity varies by individual and use.The Hand Cream Trio ($28.99) includes Floral Musk, Rosewood and Hinoki Leather hand creams. The Body Wash & Body Lotion Set is priced at $59.00, and the Hand Cream & Multi Balm Set at $25.00. All three sets are limited editions for the 2026 holiday season."In Korea, we have seen that people want fragrance to be part of their daily routine rather than something saved for special occasions," said JH Lee, CEO of Pleuvoir. "Amazon and TikTok Shop allow us to reach U.S. customers where they already discover new Korean beauty brands, and the holiday season is a good time to introduce the scents our customers in Korea have responded to."The Pleuvoir Limited-Edition Holiday Collection is available now in the United States on Amazon and TikTok Shop.

Jaekyung Lee

Pleuvoir

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Korean Fragrance Brand Pleuvoir Enters U.S. Market with Limited-Edition Holiday Collection on Amazon and TikTok Shop News Provided By Pleuvoir November 26, 2026, 06:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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