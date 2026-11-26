MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Teachers can turn a lesson idea into a worksheet or interactive activity, then shape it for their class

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TopSchool, which builds AI infrastructure for schools, released PLAITM v2 on 16 November 2026, following early access in August. The new version helps teachers create materials around what they want their pupils to learn.A teacher can begin with an idea for a lesson and develop it with PLAI, asking for changes as the activity takes shape. In Printing Studio, worksheets can be edited directly or revised through a conversation. Teachers can also create interactive activities for pupils to explore, and share documents and images with a class, a school or through a link.PLAI stands for Personalised Learning AI. It works within TopSchool's school AI platform, using relevant curriculum and approved resources to support teachers' preparation. Teachers review what it produces and decide what to keep, change and use in their lessons.TopSchool's PLAI in Practice walkthrough offers one example. It follows a Year 11 geometry lesson from a brief based on curriculum and timetable information to a revised task in which pupils compare approaches, explain their choice of formula and check units.Joseph Telfer, TopSchool's founder and CEO, sees an opportunity for teachers to make more of the resources they need for their own classrooms. In his essay, Raising the BAR in 2027, he explores Buildability, Affordability and Readiness: what educators can create, the cost of trying an idea, and the preparation they need to guide and assess the work.For schools, that means giving teachers practical support alongside the technology. Telfer recommends starting with a small group of interested teachers working on familiar classroom needs. Time to practise, training in checking AI outputs and clear rules about information use give that group a starting point. Materials should be reviewed before student use, with teachers sharing feedback and making revisions before wider adoption.About TopSchoolTopSchool provides AI infrastructure for schools, bringing together curriculum context, role controls and a structured approach to adoption. PLAI is its Personalised Learning AI layer, helping teachers plan and create resources within that school context.To request the editorial briefing pack, contact Jayden Duong.Media contactJayden DuongSenior Marketing Manager, TopSchool...

Jayden Duong

TopSchool

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TopSchool launches PLAITM v2 to help teachers create for their own classrooms News Provided By TopSchool November 26, 2026, 06:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Technology



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