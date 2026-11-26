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The once-a-year Black Friday and Cyber Monday event also takes 60% off second pairs and adds a free bunny bag charm to orders of $150 or more.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Black Friday, a pair of frames can cost less than a cup of coffee. Aoolia ( ), the online eyewear retailer known for design-led frames at accessible prices, today announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, featuring select frames from $1, 60% off the second pair in every order and a free bunny bag charm with orders of $150 or more. The sale runs from November 2, 2026 – December 4, 2026. According to the company, it is the only time this year that all three offers will be available.The $1 frameThe headline offer is a selection of frames priced from $1, with lenses and lens upgrades chosen at checkout. Aoolia expects the $1 styles to see the heaviest demand of the event and recommends that shoppers check the sale page as soon as it opens.The math behind a second pairThe second-pair discount climbs to 60% for the event, up from the 50% offer Aoolia runs during the rest of the year. In practical terms, two pairs at the same price cost 1.4 times the price of one. The company sees the sale as the moment to build a "glasses wardrobe": an everyday frame plus a pair of sunglasses, a backup pair for work or a bold color for the weekend.A bunny charm for the bag-charm eraOrders of $150 or more include a bunny bag charm designed to clip onto a handbag, backpack or glasses case. The gift plays into the bag-charm craze that made collectible clip-ons such as Labubu the viral accessory of 2025. The charm is available only during the sale and is not sold separately."Most people wear the same pair of glasses for years, yet they own several pairs of shoes," said Raymond, Webmaster at Aoolia. "Black Friday is the one time each year we bring all of these offers together, so it is the easiest moment to treat eyewear like the fashion accessory it is. A $1 frame lowers the barrier to trying a new look, and the bunny charm is our thank-you to customers who go all in."No doorbuster line requiredShoppers do not need to visit a store to see how a frame looks. Aoolia's free virtual try-on tool uses a smartphone's front camera to place more than 1,500 frames on the shopper's face in real time, so styles can be compared from the couch instead of a checkout line. The catalog can also be filtered by face shape, style and color, from cat-eye and round to geometric and aviator eyeglasses, as well as sunglasses.Standard US policies continue to apply during the sale, including free shipping on orders over $79, 30-day returns and a 90-day warranty on all products.AvailabilityThe Aoolia Black Friday glasses sale runs from November 2, 2026 – December 4, 2026, covering Black Friday on November 27 and Cyber Monday on November 30. Offers and full terms are available at /promote-flash-sale.About AooliaAoolia is an online eyewear retailer that uses technology to make buying glasses easier and more enjoyable. Guided by the promise "Quality Eyewear, Delicately Curated," it offers fashionable, design-led eyeglasses and sunglasses at accessible prices. Aoolia has outfitted more than 500,000 families and serves shoppers in the US, Germany, France and Portugal. Learn more at .Media ContactMeg Aoolia...

Meg Kong

aoolia

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Aoolia Announces Annual Black Friday Sale With Glasses Frames From $1 News Provided By aoolia November 26, 2026, 06:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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