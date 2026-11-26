The Speaker. Jacob Marksons Oboth has said Uganda and Tanzania should use their long history of brotherhood to lead the rest of the region towards an East African Federation.

The Speaker made the call on Wednesday, 26 November 2026 as he met a 14-member delegation from the Budget Committee of the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The delegation was led by the Committee's Vice Chairperson, Hon. Ali Hassan Omar King. They are in Uganda to study the country's parliamentary budget system.

"We did not choose to be in East Africa, but the East African region chose us a long time before our great grandparents. Should we find more reasons to stay apart, or more reasons to unite? When we go back to legislating, let us plan for East Africa as one country,” he said.

Oboth said that Uganda and Kenya's leaders pledged East African unity in 1964 adding that the first East African Community ran a shared airline and transport system. He also noted that the region's defence forces have long been integrated through the East African Standby Force.

Turning to the purpose of the visit, the Speaker said Uganda led Africa in giving Parliament a central role in budgeting.

He informed the Tanzanian legislators that, Uganda was the first country on the continent to set up a parliamentary Budget Office and Committee that scrutinises the national budget before it is read.

"The World Bank has helped many parliaments to benchmark Uganda and there is a lot to learn from here," he said.

Oboth cautioned that setting priorities remains a function of the Executive adding that, 'Members who want projects funded must lobby early rather than try to add items at the appropriation stage'.

Hon. King said that they hope to translate the lessons from the visit into practical improvements in their budget and oversight processes.

In another development, Speaker Oboth received the 13th annual report of the Equal Opportunities Commission.

He directed that the report is laid before the House next week noting that its findings will inform the budget process which starts soon.

The report recommends among others, an increase in financing of the local governments and for the health sector towards the 15 per cent Abuja Declaration target.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.