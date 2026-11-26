MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) UK regulators are signaling they want DeFi to move faster toward formal authorization, pointing to how quickly stolen funds can be routed through decentralized protocols and how difficult it can be to contain the damage. According to a report by the Financial Times, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) intends to proceed with proposed authorization requirements for DeFi platforms, citing concerns ranging from fraud to money laundering and gaps in consumer protection.

The FCA's position appears to be strengthened by the aftermath of the $6.3 billion Binance hack, where assets stolen in the attack were reportedly moved through decentralized infrastructure. At the same time, the regulator is also reported to be tightening requirements in a broader sweep of tokenized and traditional market activity.

The FCA is reportedly planning to advance DeFi authorization requirements, emphasizing fraud, money laundering risks, and consumer protection weaknesses. FCA officials point to the speed and scale at which stolen funds can be moved through DeFi, potentially complicating efforts to freeze assets. After the Oct. 29 Binance hack, stolen funds were reportedly moved via decentralized protocols, including THORChain. The FCA also reportedly wants UK retail equity orders, including tokenized stock orders, executed only on regulated platforms. Consultations on DeFi and the wider crypto framework reportedly closed on Nov. 18, with final guidance expected in January 2027 and a new regime starting Oct. 25, 2027.

Key takeawaysWhy the FCA is moving toward DeFi authorization

The reported direction from the FCA centers on operational realities: once funds are stolen, decentralized rails can make it easier to move value across jurisdictions and protocols before enforcement actions take effect. The Financial Times reports that Jane Moore, the FCA's head of payments and digital assets, argued that the“speed and scale” of movement through DeFi could undermine attempts to freeze assets and stop money laundering.

For investors and users, the practical implication is that the FCA is treating DeFi less as a purely technical ecosystem and more as an environment that must be managed with risk controls comparable to those applied in traditional financial services. The regulator's framing suggests authorization would be expected to bring clearer accountability for entities that allow access to financial functionality-even where the underlying system is decentralized.

The Binance hack as a catalyst

The urgency in the FCA's approach appears linked to how stolen assets from the Binance incident were handled afterward. Following the Oct. 29 Binance hack, reporting linked attackers associated with North Korea to the use of decentralized protocols, including THORChain, to move compromised funds.

US prosecutors later sought recovery of more than $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency tied to the attack, according to coverage from Cointelegraph. While enforcement actions are ongoing, the key regulatory takeaway for the UK is that decentralized movement can quickly fragment holdings and make asset tracing and freezing more complex.

The FCA's concern is therefore not only that theft can occur, but that post-theft routing mechanisms can reduce the time window available for intervention. That tension-between decentralization's openness and regulators' need for control-appears to be driving the push toward authorization requirements.

Tokenized assets and execution requirements for retail orders

Beyond DeFi itself, the Financial Times report says the FCA is also considering rules that would require all UK retail equity orders, including orders involving tokenized stocks, to be executed on regulated platforms.

This matters because it draws a clearer line between“holding” and“execution.” Even if tokenized assets gain traction with retail investors, regulators may still seek to ensure that the final trading step sits inside supervised venues. For firms building tokenization products, the likely impact is an added compliance burden around where retail order flows are processed, and whether a decentralized settlement model can coexist with regulated execution requirements.

Consultation timeline: guidance in 2027, regime begins in 2027

The reported tightening also fits into the FCA's ongoing consultation process. On Oct. 21, the FCA reportedly launched consultations covering DeFi guidance and the wider scope of its crypto regulatory framework, according to earlier coverage from Cointelegraph. Those consultations closed on Nov. 18.

Final guidance is expected in January 2027, ahead of implementation of the new regime on Oct. 25, 2027. That sequence suggests the FCA may use 2027 as a build-and-adjust period for market participants, rather than expecting immediate compliance changes for existing products and DeFi access points.

For builders and compliance teams, the interim window becomes critical: authorization requirements will likely force decisions about how DeFi interfaces, customer access, and operational responsibilities are structured-especially where consumer-facing services could be interpreted as falling within regulatory scope.

What to watch next

The next signals to monitor are the FCA's final guidance in January 2027 and how it defines authorization expectations for DeFi platforms-particularly around accountability for access, fraud controls, and measures aimed at preventing rapid laundering through decentralized routes. Until then, the Binance hack and related enforcement actions will likely remain central to how UK regulators justify tighter standards.

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