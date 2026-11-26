MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) As the country observes the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, describing its handling of the crisis as a "dark history" and accusing its leaders of displaying utter insensitivity during the 60-hour-long siege that claimed 166 lives.

Dubey shared a news report from a national daily on his social media handle and questioned the conduct of several Congress leaders when the city was under siege by the trained terrorists from Pakistan. The news report refers to Rahul Gandhi attending a sangeet ceremony until 5 a.m., then Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil changing his clothes multiple times, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh visiting the Taj Hotel with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shortly after the terror strikes.

The BJP MP, escalating attack on the Congress party, also questioned the diplomatic engagements between India and Pakistan before and after the attacks.

Recalling the events of November 26, 2008, when Pakistan-based terrorists entered Mumbai by sea and carried out coordinated attacks at multiple locations across the city, the BJP MP said, "Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai by sea. A total of 166 people were killed, while 300 people fought for their lives. After 60 hours, our brave soldiers risked their lives and foiled the plot."

He criticised the conduct of senior Congress leaders during the crisis, alleging that they failed to demonstrate the seriousness expected of those holding positions of responsibility.

"Meanwhile, freedom supporter Rahul Gandhi ji kept partying until 5 a.m., Home Minister Shivraj Patil ji kept changing his clothes, and Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh ji kept looking for film shooting locations with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Even after this attack, Congress' blood did not boil," Dubey said.

"Just before this attack, in September, Pakistan's President Zardari and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji met. After this attack, the foreign ministers of the two countries met again in January. In June 2009, under pressure from the US and Russia, they met in June 2009," the BJP MP said.

"The shameful incident happened in July 2009 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, when, under US pressure, we admitted for the first time that India had a hand in the violence in Balochistan. The result was that, because of the inept government, there were bomb blasts in Goa and Assam in 2009, followed by a spate of bombings in 2010. The name of the party that supports Pakistan's interests is Congress," he added.

Dubey's remarks came as the country remembers victims of the 26/11 attacks, in which 166 people were killed, and hundreds were injured during a series of coordinated strikes carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists in Mumbai.

The attacks lasted nearly 60 hours, with security forces eventually neutralising the terrorists and bringing the siege to an end.