MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) The White House said on Wednesday that it plans to reorganize its cybersecurity teams under two national security councils and expand federal staffing to strengthen protection of government systems and critical infrastructure.

Cyber policy and operations teams will be reorganized under the National Security Council and Homeland Security Council“to ensure effective integration across all government cybersecurity programs,” the White House said.

The announcement outlined planned organizational changes alongside hiring and security initiatives already underway. It did not give a completion date for the reorganization.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA, has been exempted from otherwise applicable hiring limits and has added more than 200 people in mission-critical roles, the White House said. The agency expects to add more than 400 additional personnel in the coming months.

Separately, the Office of Personnel Management's United States Tech Force has hired nearly 500 engineers from the private sector across major federal agencies in less than a year to modernize and secure government systems, according to the announcement.

President Donald Trump has nominated Kirsten Davies, the Pentagon's chief information officer, to lead the Office of the National Cyber Director. That office will be integrated into the reorganized White House policy and operational structure, the statement said.

The Justice Department and FBI plan to announce another cyber defense initiative next week as a follow-up to Operation Winter SHIELD. The White House did not provide details of the forthcoming initiative.

The FBI describes Winter SHIELD as a set of 10 actions organizations can take to reduce their exposure to cyber intrusions. These include strengthening login protections, fixing security weaknesses, replacing outdated technology and keeping protected backups that can be restored after an attack.

The White House also highlighted CISA's CI Fortify initiative, designed to help critical infrastructure operators maintain essential services during major disruptions.

It said the administration was working with leading technology companies to test advanced artificial intelligence models, identify security weaknesses and strengthen defenses before attackers could exploit them.

The statement cited an existing initiative called the Super Intelligence Force, chaired by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, as part of the administration's effort to protect infrastructure and maintain US leadership in advanced AI.

Another program, Gold Eagle, launched in July, coordinates efforts to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities across critical infrastructure and expand private-sector access to advanced models, the White House said.