MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has accused the Opposition of seeking to reduce reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to introduce quotas for Muslims, describing the alleged move as 'most appalling' in a Constitution Day opinion article published on his website.

On the day marking the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, the Prime Minister said the Opposition was pursuing an agenda that had been rejected by the Constitution's framers.

Although he did not name any party, his remarks appeared to be directed at the Congress.

"It is most appalling that the biggest party in the Opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring Muslim reservations, something the makers of our Constitution, notably Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, were totally against," he said in his OpEd.

PM Modi also accused the Opposition of increasingly adopting an obstructionist approach in Parliament, saying it appeared to have become more of an "avrodh paksh" (obstructionist) than a "virodh paksh" (Opposition).

He said disrupting democratic processes could not be a substitute for fulfilling constitutional responsibilities.

Referring to the defeat of the women's reservation legislation in Parliament earlier this year, the Prime Minister alleged that the Opposition had prevented its passage, demonstrating what he described as "disdain for constitutional values".

In April, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to facilitate 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies alongside delimitation, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

"The journey of our Constitution would be incomplete without recognising the remarkable women who helped shape it. But what happened earlier this year should fill our hearts with shame. A legislation aimed at giving women adequate representation in legislative bodies was disallowed from being passed by the one Opposition party, once again showing its disdain for constitutional values. I assure the Nari Shakti of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," the PM wrote.