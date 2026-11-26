MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Nov 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday met Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vidhushekhara Bharati in Ujjain and sought his blessings, announcing that the state government aims to establish permanent residences for all four Shankaracharyas in the holy city.

Yadav met the Sringeri Shankaracharya at the newly constructed Sringeri Shankara Math in Dendia village during the Pran Pratishtha and Kumbhabhishek ceremony of Sri Sharadamba and other deities.

Welcoming the religious leader, the Chief Minister said the government had already approved building a residence for the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth as the first step in the initiative.

"We aim to establish permanent residences in Ujjain for all the Shankaracharyas. This is the first step. We have also approved the construction of a residence for the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth. We hope all the Shankaracharyas will have a base here," Yadav said.

He said Ujjain was a city of global heritage and the presence of all four Shankaracharyas would further enhance its religious and spiritual importance.

The Sringeri Shankaracharya arrived in Ujjain from Maheshwar and first visited the Mahakaleshwar temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Mahakal and performed special puja.

He later reached the newly constructed math, where the consecration ceremonies of Sri Sharadamba and Parivaara Devatas are being held.

The religious programme is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a special Kumbhabhisheka Sabha. Saints, seers, public representatives and devotees have been invited to participate in the ceremony.

The Shankaracharya is also expected to bless the preparations for Simhastha 2028, the major religious congregation scheduled to be held in Ujjain.

The Sringeri Math's association with Ujjain dates back to 1966, when the then Shankaracharya of Sringeri visited the city for Chaturmas. During the visit, the idea of establishing a permanent centre was discussed.

Around two acres of land in Dendia village were allotted to the Peeth in 2018 on an annual lease of Re 1, following which construction began.

The newly completed math will serve as a permanent centre of Sringeri Sharada Peeth in Ujjain.