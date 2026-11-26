MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) The US Justice Department said on Wednesday that police can use several types of technology to detect drones without violating federal communications laws, while warning that intercepting some drone transmissions requires a separate legal assessment.

The guidance covers sound sensors, cameras, infrared equipment, radar and radiofrequency detection systems. It is intended for federal, state, local, tribal and territorial authorities responding to potentially dangerous drone activity.

The department said unlawful drone operations can threaten public events, prisons, critical infrastructure and other sensitive locations, as well as invade people's privacy.

Its announcement accompanied an Office of Legal Counsel opinion dated November 24 and addressed to the counsel to the president. The opinion interprets existing law rather than creating a new general power to disable drones.

The analysis focuses on two federal laws: the Pen-Trap Statute, which governs certain collection of communications information, and the Wiretap Act, which protects the contents of communications.

It concludes that acoustic, camera, infrared and radar detection generally do not violate either statute. These systems ordinarily detect a drone's physical presence rather than intercept protected communications.

Radiofrequency equipment presents more complicated questions because it can detect signals and, depending on its capabilities, obtain information transmitted between a drone and its operator.

The opinion says such detection generally falls outside the Pen-Trap Statute when the equipment is not attached or applied to a telephone line or other communications facility.

It also concludes that monitoring the radio spectrum and receiving publicly accessible drone-identification broadcasts generally do not violate the Wiretap Act.

Other interceptions must be assessed individually, taking account of the technology and the communications involved. Systems that obtain the contents of drone communications can violate the Wiretap Act unless an applicable exception or legal authority permits their use.

The opinion also cautions that state and local personnel may remain subject to state eavesdropping laws. It does not interpret those laws.

A central distinction concerns the Federal Aviation Administration's Remote ID system, which broadcasts information intended to help identify drones in flight.

According to the FAA, drones with built-in Remote ID transmit identification and location information about both the aircraft and its control station.

An add-on broadcast module transmits information about the aircraft and its takeoff location. Pilots using such modules must keep their drones within sight during flight.

The FAA says Remote ID helps it, law enforcement agencies and other federal authorities locate an operator when a drone appears to be flying unsafely or where flight is prohibited.