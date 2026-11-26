MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday trained guns at Uttar Pradesh government after the state civil services board, UPPSC, cancelled the results of the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Recruitment 2025 preliminary examination. He said that Allahabad High Court has exposed the BJP's 'anti-reservation' stance and asserted that the state government could not escape responsibility.

In a post on the social media platform X, Akhilesh Yadav said, "True justice also involves preventing injustice. By cancelling the APO Preliminary Examination 2025 to prevent usurpation of reservation rights, the Allahabad High Court has exposed the BJP's anti-reservation face and exposed its dark truth."

The SP chief claimed that this was the 22nd examination to be cancelled in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government. He alleged that providing employment opportunities to young people was not on the BJP's agenda.

"The truth is that even the BJP knew that this case would not stand in court and the exam would be cancelled, leaving no jobs, no reservations, and no salaries. We say this every time, and we reiterate it today: 'Jobs are not on the BJP's agenda,'" he wrote.

Akhilesh also said that restricting backward and Dalit candidates, who qualify for the unreserved category on the basis of merit, to their respective reserved categories amounted to an attack on the rights of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities.

Questioning the government over the cancellation, he asked who would be held accountable for the loss of time, effort and expectations of more than 50,000 candidates who appeared for the examination, as well as their families.

"Parents invested their own money for their studies and exams. Now, should the candidates bear the cost of re-examination and the mental stress?" he asked.

The SP chief said the BJP government must take responsibility for the situation. He added that if the Samajwadi Party came to power, it would ensure strict compliance with reservation and merit rules at every stage of recruitment, so that young candidates would not have to repeatedly approach courts to secure their rights.