Sunrises and sunsets are among nature's most celebrated spectacles, but have you ever stopped to witness a moonrise? A breathtaking video capturing the Beaver Supermoon slowly emerging from behind the snow-covered Himalayan peaks in Uttarakhand has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers with what many described as "pure goosebumps".

The mesmerising footage was recorded in Munsiyari, in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. It shows the bright November full moon gradually appearing behind the majestic Panchachuli mountain range, creating a spectacular contrast against the clear night sky. Shared on Instagram by user Sagar Aagri (@mr_pahadi_15), the video has garnered nearly 2 million views.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Sagar Aagri (@mr_pahadi_15)

As the moon begins to rise above the snow-clad peaks, the person recording the scene draws attention to the unusual experience. He says, "You must have seen sunrise and sunset, but I bet you have never seen moonrise." He also points out that the moon looks particularly beautiful to the naked eye, with the camera unable to fully capture the grandeur of the moment.

The video has prompted an enthusiastic response, with viewers sharing their admiration and recalling similar experiences in the Himalayas.

One Instagram user commented, "Phone can't do justice. It must be big in size and beautiful." Another shared a personal memory, writing, "Luckily dekha h Moonrise exactly Panchachuli peaks k peechy se, but was not able to capture as you did."

A third viewer summed up the experience by commenting, "I have witnessed this same pure goosebumps." Another user recalled watching a similar moonrise behind Kinnaur Kailash while living in Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh, writing, "Kinnaur Kailash ke picche se moonrise dekha hai kalpa me rehte hue."

The spectacle featured the Beaver Supermoon, the name given to November's full moon. A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its orbit, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than an average full moon.

The Panchachuli peaks, located in Uttarakhand's Kumaon Himalayas, provided a dramatic backdrop for the celestial spectacle. The viral video has reminded viewers that nature's most extraordinary moments are not always found in familiar sunrises and sunsets. Sometimes, simply watching the moon rise can be an unforgettable experience