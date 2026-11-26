It was a regular day for Mumbaikars that soon turned out to be hauntingly irregular, filled with distress, horror, and terror that would shake anyone for years to come. The 26/11 attacks began on November 26, 2008, and lasted until November 29, 2008, in Mumbai, India. The coordinated shootings and bombings started on the night of November 26, 2008. The security forces concluded their operations at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on November 29, 2008. Screams, injuries, blood, and panic swept through the entire nation.

26/11 Attack and Six Key Operators Who Still Operate Freely

Today marks 18 years since this horror. But the fear and grief have not left India. Each year, this terrifying date comes back, bringing back horrifying memories. This includes lost lives, injuries, evasion, and breaches of national security that still send a chill down our spines. However, you will be enraged to know that the six key operators behind this attack continue to walk freely in neighbouring country Pakistan. Yes, you read that right.