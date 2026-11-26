26/11 Mumbai terror attack marks an unforgettable period in the history of India. It resulted in many deaths along with brave actions taken by many people. Many films and TV series based on this incident depict various stories of bravery, survival, and sacrifice.

Here are some movies based on Mumbai attack 26/11.

1. Attacks of 26/11 (2013)

This is a biographical movie depicting the Mumbai attacks of 26/11. It portrays Rakesh Maria played by Nana Patekar conducting an investigation on Ajmal Kasab and the attack. This movie highlights several real-life events based on the Mumbai attack. It is available on Airtel Xstream, Prime Video, MX Player and Eros. You can also take it for rent or buy from Apple TV.

2. Hotel Mumbai (2018)

It is an Indian-International film starring Dev Patel & Anupam Kher based on the attack in Taj Hotel Mumbai. Hotel employees fight against the terrorist saving many lives amidst terror. It is available on ZEE5 in India and can be rented on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video for international audience.

3. Major (2022)

Major is a biographic movie based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. His acts of bravery started from his childhood days until he joined the Indian Army. Adivi Sesh played his role and depicts how he died trying to save others during the Mumbai attacks. It is available on Netflix.

4. Sooryavanshi (2021)

Sooryavanshi is a fictional movie where Akshay Kumar plays a role of an anti-terrorism official. He investigates whether there is any chance of attacks in Mumbai similar to the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack. It is available to stream on Netflix.

5. Phantom (2015)

Phantom is a fictional movie starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif. It discusses the covert mission to bring down those who were behind the attacks in Mumbai. It is available on Netflix, Prime and JioHotstar.

6. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (2021)

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a medical series that features doctors and nurses working in different hospitals. It discusses how medical personnel try their level best to save lives in terror attacks. It has two season, both available on Prime Video.