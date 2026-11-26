MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's new contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative is to connect Eurasian electricity markets through green energy corridors, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 4th Belt and Road Energy Ministers' Conference in Qingdao, China.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, in his remarks, Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also highlighted that, as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has noted, Azerbaijan ranks second only to China in terms of the volume of investment made domestically and abroad under the initiative.

The minister emphasized that the Middle Corridor is strengthening transport links between China and Europe, while the Zangezur Corridor will open a new route between East and West.

"The elevation of our relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, made possible by the political will of our leaders, supports the expansion of cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and the development of joint clean energy projects. The signing of numerous agreements with Chinese companies on onshore solar and offshore wind power, energy storage and electricity grid infrastructure, the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership with China Energy, the recent commissioning of a solar power plant and the implementation of a study on the electricity grid are tangible results of this policy," the minister added.

He noted that, at a time when connectivity is becoming a strategic resource, Azerbaijan's new contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative is to link Eurasian electricity markets through green energy corridors.

Shahbazov also highlighted opportunities for cooperation with Chinese companies in developing these corridors. He noted that the routes, spanning Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe, would create a green energy belt along the modern Silk Road and open up opportunities for a multifaceted energy partnership with China.

The minister also referred to the objectives of the Joint Ministerial Statement, which include advancing energy security and the energy transition in parallel, increasing investment in cross-border infrastructure and expanding access to clean energy technologies.