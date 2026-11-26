MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society will hold an expanded bilateral roundtable in Armenia on November 26-27.

The information was confirmed in a press release issued by the "Peace Bridge" initiative.

The roundtable will focus on the peace agenda agreed at the Washington summit on August 8, 2025, as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening and institutionalizing the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

Participants will also discuss measures to build and develop mutual trust between the two societies, along with opportunities to establish sustainable economic cooperation, trade and connectivity routes across the South Caucasus.

The agenda will also cover humanitarian issues, youth engagement, education and prospects for establishing direct, long-term ties between civil society representatives from the two countries.