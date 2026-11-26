MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bryn Mawr Online (BMOS) is celebrating a significant achievement, securing the #1 Best Private Online School in America ranking from Niche for 2027, a leading resource for school and college search. This national distinction highlights the ongoing growth and success of the online high school program following its launch in 2022 and graduation of its inaugural class in 2025.Bryn Mawr Online, a full-time, diploma-awarding program for girls in grades 7–12, has quickly established itself as a top online private high school and premier digital learning environment. The program is backed by the nationally-recognized Bryn Mawr School in Baltimore, Maryland, which was recently named the #1 Best Private K-12 School in the state and #9 girls' school in the nation.“Earning the #1 spot in the nation is an extraordinary honor, and it speaks volumes about the vibrant, intellectually curious community our students and faculty have built together,” said Justin Curtis, Head of BMOS.“This recognition validates what we see every day: that a rigorous, highly engaging all-girls education can thrive beyond physical classrooms. We're incredibly proud.”Niche's methodology analyzes comprehensive data, including academic performance, college matriculation rates, student and family reviews, and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education. The #1 ranking reflects BMOS's high standards for college readiness, exceptional faculty, and unmatched student experience.This top national ranking solidifies Bryn Mawr Online's position as the leading choice for families seeking an accredited, all-girls online education that provides academic rigor with the flexibility to pursue personal passions without geographic limitations.BMOS has not, nor will it ever, pay for its inclusion or placement in any external ranking. Achievements are based entirely on the objective quality and demonstrated success of its academic programs, faculty, and students.

Deb Baum

Bryn Mawr Online School

+1 410-323-8800

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bryn Mawr Online Named #1 Private Online School in America by Niche News Provided By Truth Tree November 26, 2026, 06:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.