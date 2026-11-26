December 10–31, 2026: The Colors of Korea Explores Korea Through Black-and-White Photography

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA, Director Haedon Lee) & Photographers Society of Southern California (PSSC/President Alex S. Kim) proudly present The Colors of Korea, the society's 20th annual exhibition, from December 10 through December 31, 2026, at the second-floor KCCLA Art Gallery. The opening reception will take place on Thursday, December 10, at 6:30 PM.Building on more than two decades of PSSC's photographic activities, the exhibition offers fresh perspectives on the distinctive beauty and emotions found in Korea's landscapes and everyday life. Fifteen member photographers will present approximately 40 works.Participating photographers are Alex Kim, Helen Shin, Jin Park, Kathy Lee, Jinsun Kim, Heebin Im, Joanne Kim, Jesoung Kyoung, Young G Lee, Jina Rucker, Eunyee Kim, Bugweon Ju, Shinsuk Oh, Jinkyung Im, and Woony Yang.The photographs are printed on hanji, traditional Korean paper, bringing its delicate texture together with the rich tonal range of black-and-white photography. Displayed without glass, the works allow visitors to experience the paper's texture and the depth of the images up close, while appreciating Korea's distinctive atmosphere and gyeol-its texture, grain, and character.Founded as a nonprofit organization in 2005, PSSC has broadened engagement with photography through annual exhibitions, photography workshops, and educational programs. Having documented nature, cultures, and everyday moments around the world, its members revisit their cultural roots and identity in this exhibition, presenting new interpretations of Korea's beauty.“For our 20th annual exhibition, we wanted to look at the Korea we know through fresh eyes,” said PSSC President Alex Kim.“Through the texture of hanji and the tones of black-and-white photography, we hope to share Korea's quiet elegance and distinctive character with visitors.”“Photography does more than record the subjects and landscapes before us. It has the power to help us see aspects of life we may otherwise overlook,” said KCCLA Director Haedon Lee.“We hope this exhibition will offer visitors an opportunity to experience the distinctive emotions and beauty of Korea's landscapes and everyday life, and to rediscover the 'colors of Korea' they carry in their own hearts.”PSSC will also produce a 2027 commemorative calendar featuring works from the exhibition. Calendars will be given to 100 guests attending the opening reception on December 10.The exhibition will remain on view through Thursday, December 31, at the second-floor KCCLA Art Gallery. /End/

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The Photography Exhibition at KCCLA: 'The Colors of Korea' News Provided By Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles November 26, 2026, 06:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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