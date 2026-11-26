Bryan Fowler's weekly radio show and podcast announces its guest schedule through March 7, featuring Todd Starnes, Alison Arngrim, Collin Raye and Wayne Watson.

CLARKSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Fowler Files with Bryan Fowler opened its third season Sunday, November 22, on 105.1 WJZM with an interview featuring Tennessee state Rep.-elect Allie Phillips. The premiere focuses on Tennessee House District 75, which includes west Clarksville and western Montgomery County.

The episode is available on demand at TheFowlerFiles.

Season 3 will also feature an exclusive multipart series about Christa Pike, told through interviews with Pike's best friend, Marcy, and Pike's sister. Release dates will be announced separately as each installment completes production.

Season 3 interview schedule

November and December 2026

- November 29 - Frank Lott, executive director of the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, discusses the museum's Rockin' Clarksville fundraiser.

- December 6 - Rachel McMillan, a case manager at The Field of Hope in Vinton, Ohio, shares her experience with addiction and recovery and talks about her work helping others.

- December 20 - Dr. Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas and a Fox News contributor, discusses his path from being baptized at the church to leading it and talks about his book Divine Invasions.

- December 27 - Elizabeth Clary, founder of Then She Rises, discusses how the Christian women's conference began and how it is expanding nationwide.

January through March 2027

- January 10 - Todd Starnes, conservative talk radio host, author and Newsmax host, discusses his new book, The Golden Age: How Trump Saved America.

- January 17 - Betsy Brumley of Brumley Publishing shares the story of her grandfather, gospel songwriter Albert E. Brumley. He wrote more than 800 songs, including the Red Book hymnal favorites“I'll Fly Away” and“I'll Meet You in the Morning.”

- January 24 - Alison Arngrim, the stage and television actress who played Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie, talks about recent celebrations marking the show's 50th anniversary and her new line of prairie-inspired makeup.

- January 31 - Caitlin Swaffer of the Red River Republican Women of Montgomery County, one of Tennessee's largest Republican women's chapters.

- February 7 - Clarke Beasley, executive director of the National Quartet Convention, the largest annual Southern Gospel event in the United States and one of the largest Christian events in the world.

- February 14 - Collin Raye, country music legend whose hits include“Little Rock,”“I Think About You,”“That's My Story” and“One Boy, One Girl.”

- February 21 - John Mandt Jr., a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Cabell County commissioner and owner of Stewart Hot Dogs.

- February 28 - Chris Davis, Humphreys County sheriff, named Tennessee Sheriff of the Year in 2025 and Tennessean of the Year in 2026.

- March 7 - Wayne Watson, contemporary Christian music pioneer and recording artist known for“Another Time, Another Place,” his duet with Sandi Patty.

Kami Cotler, who played Elizabeth Walton on The Waltons, is also scheduled to appear this season. Her air date and additional guests will be announced throughout the season.



Hosted by broadcaster and WJZM co-owner Bryan Fowler, The Fowler Files is a weekly public affairs radio show and podcast covering news, politics, business, sports and culture. It debuted October 15, 2023, as a Spotify-exclusive podcast.

The show airs Sunday mornings on 105.1 WJZM across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Listeners can stream the broadcast on the free WJZM app or at 1051WJZM. Episodes are available on major podcast platforms and at TheFowlerFiles.

Media contact

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The Fowler Files

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