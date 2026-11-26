Ouros Jewels Black Friday Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry Sale

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The biggest shopping weekend of 2026 is here, with up to 40% off lab-grown diamond jewelry and complimentary diamond gifts at Ouros Jewels.

- Ouros JewelsNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The wait is over, and the clock is ticking. As Black Friday 2026 takes center stage, Ouros Jewels enters the final stretch of its Black Friday Jewelry Sale, offering up to 40% off select lab-grown diamond jewelry and exclusive complimentary diamond gifts on qualifying purchases. With the biggest shopping weekend of 2026 underway and Cyber Monday approaching, the brand encourages shoppers to act now, make the most of its limited-time jewelry deals and secure their favorite pieces before the promotional window closes.Following its earlier Black Friday announcement, the international fine jewelry brand is now marking the peak of its seasonal shopping campaign. With the countdown underway, customers who have been waiting to purchase their preferred diamond jewelry are encouraged to make the most of the remaining promotional days.Ouros Jewels' featured Black Friday offers include:40% Off Bestselling Diamond Jewelry: Explore popular diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.40% Off Ready-to-Ship Jewelry: Discover selected fine jewelry pieces available without the standard made-to-order production period.40% Off Diamond Stud Earrings: Shop classic and contemporary lab-grown diamond studs across different shapes, carat weights, settings and precious metal options.Adding further value to its Black Friday and Cyber Monday jewelry deals, Ouros Jewels is offering complimentary diamond pendant necklaces on qualifying purchases:Spend $999+: Receive a 0.50 carat lab grown diamond pendant.Spend $1,499+: Receive a 0.75 carat lab grown diamond pendant.Spend $1,999+: Receive a 1.00 carat lab grown diamond pendant.The Countdown Is On: Make the Most of Black Friday 2026With Cyber Monday approaching and Christmas just around the corner, now is the time to shop meaningful holiday gifts, engagement rings and long-awaited diamond jewelry pieces.As Ouros Jewels' Black Friday event enters its remaining promotional days, shoppers are encouraged not to let the biggest shopping weekend of 2026 pass without exploring its limited-time jewelry savings and exclusive diamond gifts.Shop Black Friday 2026 Jewelry Deals:About Ouros JewelsOuros Jewels is an international fine jewelry brand specializing in lab-grown diamonds, custom jewelry and contemporary and vintage-inspired designs, combining craftsmanship, personalization and accessible luxury for customers worldwide.

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Black Friday Is Here: Ouros Jewels Highlights the Final Countdown to Exclusive Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry Deals News Provided By Ouros Jewels November 26, 2026, 06:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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