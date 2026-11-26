Master Digital Marketing with 247 Digital Marketing Courses!? Learn, Grow & Succeed Online.

247 Digital Marketing Course, Ahmedabad, offers practical training in SEO, Google Ads, social media, analytics and AI marketing for ₹19,999.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 247 Digital Marketing Course, a digital marketing training institute based in Vastral, Ahmedabad, has opened enrollment for its next batch of the Digital Marketing Course in Ahmedabad. The live, instructor-led program is built for graduates, working professionals and business owners who want practical, job-relevant skills in search engine optimization (SEO), paid advertising, social media marketing, web analytics and email marketing.

As more Gujarat businesses move their marketing online, demand for people who can plan, run and measure digital campaigns keeps growing. The 247 Digital Marketing Course was designed to meet that demand with hands-on classroom training led by working marketers rather than theory-only lectures.

A Practical Digital Marketing Course in Ahmedabad

The program is delivered in person at the institute's Ahmedabad campus and runs part-time, so students can attend alongside college, a job or a business. Classes are live and expert-led, with a focus on real tools, real campaigns and real feedback. The course fee is ₹19,999.

The curriculum begins with foundational concepts and builds toward advanced strategy, making it suitable for beginners as well as marketers who want to update their skills. A graduation degree is the only prerequisite.

What Students Will Learn

The course is organized into five chapters that follow how a real digital marketing campaign is planned, launched and improved.

1. Digital Marketing Strategy. Students learn brand positioning, customer personas, customer journey mapping, market research and content marketing strategy. They also practice persuasive copywriting and use AI tools such as ChatGPT to speed up research and content planning.

2. Search Engine Marketing. This chapter covers the difference between SEO and SEM, how search engines work, and how to carry out keyword research with Google Keyword Planner. Students then build Google Ads campaigns, including pay-per-click (PPC), display and retargeting ads.

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO): structuring content with question-and-answer formats, FAQs and schema markup so it can appear in featured snippets, voice search and direct answers.

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO): building content, authority and brand mentions so a business is more likely to be cited or recommended in AI-generated responses from tools such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity.

3. Marketing Analytics. Using Google Analytics, students learn how to read campaign data, spot what is working and turn numbers into clear reports and business decisions.

AI Visibility: tracking how often, and in what context, a brand is mentioned, cited or recommended across AI assistants and AI-powered search results.

Share of Voice: benchmarking a brand's visibility against competitors across search, social and AI platforms, and turning those insights into content and campaign priorities.



4. Social Media Marketing. Students study the strengths, audiences and ad formats of Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Snapchat and TikTok. The chapter also covers organic versus paid content, influencer marketing, campaign budgeting and performance tracking.

5. Email Marketing. Using Mailchimp, students learn how to grow an email list, design effective emails and build automated drip campaigns that support each stage of the marketing funnel.

Learning by Doing: Portfolio Project and Certificate

A key feature of the program is the final portfolio project. Each student builds a complete digital marketing plan for a brand of their choice, applying what they learn chapter by chapter. By the end of the course, students have a finished project they can show to employers, clients or interviewers.

Students who complete the course receive a course completion certificate from 247 Digital Marketing Course. The institute also offers placement assistance to help graduates prepare for interviews and connect with hiring opportunities.

Taught by Working Marketers

The course is led by founder Mitesh Patel together with a team of practitioners across marketing management, performance marketing, social media and UI/UX design. Instructors bring experience from agencies and companies, and the institute says it works with industry specialists to keep course content aligned with current tools and trends.

Who Should Enroll

The Digital Marketing Course in Ahmedabad is a good fit for:

Fresh graduates who want a clear path into a digital marketing career

Working professionals who want to move into marketing or add digital skills to their current role

Business owners and entrepreneurs who want to run SEO, ads and social media for their own brand

Freelancers who want to offer digital marketing services to clients

The institute reports a community of more than 15,000 alumni, and students from Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Kalol and Kadi attend or enquire about the program.

Why Digital Marketing Skills Matter in Gujarat

Gujarat is home to a large base of small and mid-sized businesses, manufacturers, retailers, educators and service providers, and many of them now rely on search engines, social media and online advertising to find customers. Professionals who understand local SEO, Google Ads, content and analytics can help these businesses grow, which makes digital marketing one of the more accessible and in-demand skill sets for new and mid-career professionals in the region.

Enrollment Details

Course: Digital Marketing Course in Ahmedabad

Format: Live, in-person, part-time classes

Fee: ₹19,999

Next batch: December 1 9:00 am – 10:30 am IST

Eligibility: Graduation degree

Location: 6 & 7 Rivanta Sky, Opp. Ratan Pura Police Station, Vastral, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382418

Phone: +91 95747 48555

Website:



Seats in each batch are limited. Interested students can visit the website to book a course slot or call the institute to speak with the admissions team.

Media Contact:

Mitesh Patel

247 Digital Marketing Course

Email:...

Phone: +91 95747 48555

Address: 6 & 7 Rivanta Sky, Opp. Ratan Pura Police Station, Vastral, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382418, India

Website: 247digitalmarketingcourse

Mitesh Patel

247 Digital Marketing Course

+91 9574748555

...

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247 Digital Marketing Course Opens Enrollment for Live, Industry-Led Digital Marketing Training in Ahmedabad News Provided By 247 Digital Marketing Course November 26, 2026, 06:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Social Media, Technology



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