Devnagri AI

NOIDA, UP, INDIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Devnagri AI, an enterprise language infrastructure company, today announced the introduction of Blackbird, its Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) solution designed to convert spoken conversations into text across Indian languages. Built for enterprise voice applications, Blackbird ASR supports use cases such as contact centres and AI-powered voice agents, helping businesses make voice interactions more accessible across India's linguistic diversity.

Blackbird ASR is developed to handle variations in regional accents, pronunciation and everyday speech patterns. By converting spoken language into text, the solution enables enterprises to integrate speech recognition into customer-facing services and internal workflows. Its focus is on combining recognition accuracy with responsive processing, making speech-to-text capabilities more practical for real-time and voice-led enterprise applications.

The solution's speech recognition capabilities are reflected in Word Error Rates (WER) of 10.8%-12.4% for Hindi, 10.1% for Punjabi and 11.8% for Bengali, based on performance tests against publicly available datasets. Alongside recognition accuracy, Blackbird ASR is designed for low-latency processing, achieving ASR latency of under 50 milliseconds, enabling faster speech-to-text conversion for enterprise applications where timely responses are essential.

The solution is also designed to work with variations in audio quality, including noisy recordings and field-level speech. This is particularly relevant for enterprise applications where voice inputs can differ in clarity, background noise, accent and pronunciation. By addressing these variations, Blackbird ASR aims to support more reliable speech recognition across everyday business interactions.

Commenting on the role of multilingual speech recognition in enterprise technology, Nakul Kundra, Co-founder of Devnagri AI, said, "In a country like India, the way people communicate is as diverse as the languages they speak. Even within the same language, accents, dialects, and regional expressions can vary significantly. For voice technology to become truly useful, it must understand this diversity and work with the way people naturally speak.

We believe that in banking, insurance, and government services, a misheard name, date, or amount can have real financial and operational consequences. Speech recognition technology must account for how people actually communicate, rather than expect users to adapt to the system. Technology should adapt to people, not the other way around. This belief has been central to our work at Devnagri AI as we continue to make digital experiences more accessible across languages."

As businesses and public institutions increasingly adopt voice-based channels to engage with customers and citizens, reliable speech recognition is becoming an important part of multilingual digital services. Through Blackbird ASR, Devnagri AI aims to help enterprises serve India's multilingual ecosystem with voice technology that can support more natural, accessible and responsive interactions.

About Devnagri AI

Devnagri AI is an enterprise language infrastructure company. Its platform orchestrates workflows across text, documents, and voice, helping banks, insurers, government bodies, and other enterprises expand from English-first operations to multilingual workflows at scale.

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Nakul Kundra and Himanshu Sharma, Devnagri AI is built on the belief that language is not merely a feature of technology but a foundational layer of digital infrastructure. As AI adoption accelerates, the company is focused on helping enterprises move beyond conventional translation to intelligent multilingual workflows that understand linguistic context, domain-specific terminology, and cultural nuances.

Manoj Singh Rajput

Devnagri AI Private Limited

+91 7302020284

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Devnagri AI Advances Multilingual Enterprise Voice Technology with Blackbird ASR News Provided By Devnagri AI Private Limited November 26, 2026, 06:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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