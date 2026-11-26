Business Check Cost Spread

Yearly Check Cost By Volume

Check Price Comparison Table

Price audit across five major U.S. banks, pre-printed check vendors, and blank-stock supplies shows 0 of 5 banks publish business check prices online.

- Sean Gribbons - OwnChecks FounderDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Small businesses buying cheap business checks ( ) or standard laser voucher checks face a 16.5-fold price gap across public sellers, while none of the five major U.S. banks reviewed publish business check prices without a login, according to "The True Cost of Business Checks (2026)," released today by OwnChecks.OwnChecks reviewed public pricing in Oct.–Nov. 2026 across Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, Navy Federal Credit Union, bank printer Harland Clarke, six pre-printed check sellers, retail blank check stock, and MICR toner cartridges. All five banks and Harland Clarke require online banking sign-in or account and routing numbers before showing prices.Among pre-printed 1-part laser top-voucher checks, published entry prices ranged from $0.15 per check at Costco Checks, a Costco member portal ($60.19 for 400), to $1.92 per check for Deluxe Standard Laser Top checks ($191.99 for 100) and $2.48 per check for Deluxe High Security checks ($247.99 for 100). Comparing identical 100-check standard packs, prices vary 6.2 times ($0.31 at Checksforless vs. $1.92 at Deluxe). Intuit QuickBooks lists starting prices of $55.49 for 50 Basic checks ($1.11 each) and $76.70 for 50 Secure Plus checks ($1.53 each).Across nine published laser voucher lines, the median price was $0.270 per check at 500 checks per year ($135.14) and $0.228 at 1,000 per year ($227.63).Businesses that print business checks on blank voucher paper with an existing laser printer spend an estimated $0.141 to $0.188 per check on ongoing supplies ($0.066–$0.099 per sheet plus $0.075–$0.090 estimated MICR toner at 5% coverage). At 500 checks per year, Year 2+ print-your-own supplies ($70.47–$94.12) cost an estimated $41.02–$64.67 less than the pre-printed median and 74% less than Deluxe Standard ($358.99). The report also notes when pre-printed checks fit better, including low-volume single-account orders or foil-hologram stock."Most business owners reorder checks without seeing a price list until checkout," said Sean Gribbons, Founder & Creator, OwnChecks. "Putting bank policies, vendor tiers, and blank-stock math side by side gives businesses real numbers before they reorder."Full tables, charts, and sources are at .About OwnChecksOwnChecks is desktop check printing software sold by Sekhem Holdings I LLC. Online is $12.99/month or $119.99/year (monthly and annual plans auto-renew until canceled), or $299 lifetime. Desktop is $50 one time for the first Windows PC (+$25 per extra PC) with a 48-hour refund window. Learn more at .

Sean Gribbons

OwnChecks

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2026 Business Check Pricing Study Finds Pricing Varies Up To 16.5X News Provided By OwnChecks November 26, 2026, 06:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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