Optimized for grocery stores, restaurants, and food distribution centers. Inovisense's environmental monitoring solutions help you maintain consistent, safe conditions across facilities, keeping perishable goods fresh and protected.

A rechargeable real-time data logger with global LTE 4G connectivity - engineered for end-to-end visibility of temperature-sensitive shipments from origin to destination.

Purpose-built for industrial furnaces, ovens, and high-heat production environments reaching up to 450°C.

Temperature Monitoring for restaurant freezers, refrigerated trucks, and high-temperature industrial furnaces with Inovisense.

- Pravin Patel, Co-Founder, InovisenseSUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From restaurant walk-in freezers and refrigerated delivery trucks to high-temperature industrial furnaces, Inovisense helps businesses monitor the conditions that affect their products, equipment, and daily operations.Businesses across food service, grocery retail, transportation, and manufacturing depend on controlled environmental conditions to maintain product quality and support daily operations. However, monitoring these conditions can become challenging when equipment operates continuously, goods move between locations, or production processes involve extreme temperatures.In restaurants and supermarkets, refrigeration problems can affect perishable food stored in refrigerators, freezers, and display cases. In transportation, temperature changes during delivery can affect refrigerated and frozen shipments. Industrial facilities face different requirements, particularly when monitoring furnaces, ovens, and other equipment operating at high temperatures.These challenges have increased the importance of having access to reliable monitoring information throughout storage, transportation, and production activities.Inovisense brings together the company's connected monitoring solutions for these different operating environments. Its product portfolio includes the IS211 Temperature & Humidity Sensor, GRS375 Real-Time Data Logger, and HS311 Industrial High-Temperature Sensor.Monitoring Conditions in Restaurants and Grocery StoresFood businesses depend on refrigeration equipment to maintain appropriate storage conditions. Restaurants commonly use walk-in coolers, freezers, and commercial refrigerators, while supermarkets rely on refrigerated display cases for dairy products, meat, frozen food, and other perishables.Manual temperature checks provide periodic information, but they may not capture changes that occur between inspections. This can make it difficult for staff to identify refrigeration problems that develop outside regular checking hours.The IS211 Temperature & Humidity Sensor is designed for monitoring these environments. It measures temperature and humidity and sends readings to the Inovisense monitoring platform, where businesses can access monitoring information and configure alerts for changes outside their selected thresholds.Its applications include:1. Restaurant walk-in refrigerators and freezers.2. Commercial kitchen refrigeration equipment.3. Supermarket meat and dairy display cases.4. Grocery store cold storage rooms.5. Food processing and distribution facilities.Other storage environments requiring temperature and humidity monitoring.For businesses managing multiple refrigeration units or locations, access to monitoring records provides additional information about storage conditions over time. It can also help staff identify temperature deviations that require investigation.Monitoring Shipment Conditions During Cold-Chain TransportationTemperature management does not end when food or other temperature-sensitive products leave a storage facility. During transportation, refrigerated trucks and delivery vehicles must maintain appropriate conditions throughout the journey.For food distributors and logistics companies, monitoring shipments across different routes and delivery locations can be challenging. A refrigeration issue may occur while a vehicle is travelling, and without shipment records, identifying when conditions changed can be difficult.The GRS375 Real-Time Data Logger is designed for monitoring conditions during transportation. It records four parameters: temperature, humidity, light exposure, and location.The device is intended for applications involving:1. Refrigerated trucking and logistics.2. Frozen and chilled food distribution.3. Cold-chain transportation operations.4. Pharmaceutical and medical supply transportation.5. Blood banks and medical material transportation.The GRS375 supports LTE 4G connectivity with 2G fallback. Its rechargeable battery provides up to 60 days of operation, while local storage can retain up to 17,000 readings when network connectivity is unavailable.Shipment records can provide useful information when businesses need to review transportation conditions, investigate reported issues, or understand environmental changes that occurred during delivery.High-Temperature Monitoring in Industrial ManufacturingIndustrial monitoring involves requirements that differ from those found in food storage and transportation. Manufacturing facilities often operate furnaces, industrial ovens, and heat treatment equipment where temperature is an important part of the production process.In metal processing, for example, temperature conditions during heating and heat treatment can influence production quality. Changes in operating temperatures may also require attention from maintenance and process engineering teams.The HS311 Industrial High-Temperature Sensor is designed for industrial applications requiring temperature measurement up to 450°C.Its intended applications include:1. Metal processing and heat treatment operations.2. Industrial furnaces.3. Manufacturing ovens.4. High-temperature production processes.Industrial machinery requiring continuous temperature monitoring.The HS311 provides temperature readings through wireless connectivity and supports customizable alert thresholds. These features allow operators to access monitoring information and identify readings that move outside configured operating limits.Historical temperature information can also help industrial teams review process conditions and investigate changes during equipment operation.Connected Monitoring Across Different IndustriesAlthough food storage, refrigerated transportation, and industrial manufacturing involve different operating conditions, they share a common requirement: access to information about environmental conditions that can affect products, equipment, and processes.The Inovisense ONE portfolio addresses these monitoring requirements through three different devices designed for their respective applications.The IS211 focuses on temperature and humidity monitoring in storage environments. The GRS375 records shipment conditions during transportation, while the HS311 supports temperature monitoring in industrial environments reaching up to 450°C.Together, these solutions cover monitoring applications across food service, grocery retail, cold-chain logistics, and manufacturing.About InovisenseInovisense provides IoT-based monitoring solutions for businesses that need to monitor environmental and operating conditions. Its product portfolio includes the IS211 Temperature & Humidity Sensor, GRS375 Real-Time Data Logger, and HS311 Industrial High-Temperature Sensor.The company's solutions support applications in restaurants, grocery stores, food storage facilities, refrigerated transportation, and industrial manufacturing.Through connected monitoring devices and a cloud-based platform, Inovisense enables businesses to access monitoring readings, review historical information, and receive alerts when configured conditions change.Company Website:Product Information:Media Contact:

Pravin Patel

Inovisense

+1 848-313-0582

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Temperature Monitoring Made Smarter with Inovisense!

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Inovisense Brings Smarter Temperature Monitoring to Restaurants, Cold-Chain Transportation, and Industrial Facilities News Provided By Inovisense November 26, 2026, 06:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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