Founder Anna Metselitsa cites 2026 data: 88% of new S&P 500 CEOs were promoted from within, while 8% of small-business owners say they are ready to hand off.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On the second Wednesday of November, Nvidia's board accepted the resignation of co-founder Jensen Huang, its chief executive for thirty-three years. By the next day the company had an interim chief executive in place, Colette Kress, its chief financial officer since 2013, and a search for a permanent successor under way. On Thursday there was still someone in the chair.Now move that morning to a company with a hundred and eighty employees and forty million dollars in revenue, whose founder is suddenly not coming in. There is no board to convene and no veteran in the next office, and the search for a successor does not begin, because it is nobody's job to begin it. That is the morning Anna Metselitsa built Shotgun Partners for. The firm places the second-in-command who can run a company on the day the founder cannot, working only with owners of businesses doing ten to a hundred million dollars a year. "Ask the owners of forty-million-dollar companies who sits in the chair tomorrow," Metselitsa said, "and the honest answer is usually their own name."The gap can now be measured. Russell Reynolds Associates found that 88 percent of new S&P 500 chief executives in the first half of 2026 were promoted from inside, the highest first-half share in nine years of tracking. Spencer Stuart found that 48 percent of the new chief executives it counted in 2025 had last been a president or chief operating officer, and Russell Reynolds counted 146 new chief operating officers that year, the most since it began tracking in 2019. Large companies are building seconds-in-command on purpose, and that is where successors come from.Below the companies with boards, the picture changes. About three million American businesses with employees are owned by someone fifty-five or older, according to Gallup. When Chase surveyed about a thousand small-business owners this spring, 40 percent planned to retire within ten years, 70 percent had no formal succession plan or had barely started one, and 8 percent said they were fully prepared to hand the business over.The two sets of numbers measure different things, but side by side they describe an injustice: the companies that already have a bench keep deepening it, while the companies where one person's absence can end everything are the least likely to have anyone behind that person. Metselitsa's explanation is that at the top, succession means a person who has run half the business for years. Below that, it means a document the owner intends to write someday. "A succession plan is not a binder," she said. "It's a person. If you can't say the name, you don't have one."Metselitsa arrived in the United States from Belarus at eighteen with three hundred dollars and built the fashion label Haute Rogue into more than eight hundred stores, among them Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue, learning what it costs to be the one person a company cannot run without before she exited the business.Shotgun exists to make that hire years early. Its central placement, the Running Mate, is a true second-in-command who becomes the owner's own employee and takes over the daily running of the business: an operations manager at a smaller company, a general manager at one further along, a president or chief operating officer at the top of the range. The firm runs the search the way large companies run theirs and stays for months afterward while the owner learns to let go. It also places senior executive assistants for the same owners.Every owner eventually gets the morning Nvidia got. "The owners I built this firm for are not careless people," Metselitsa said. "They have insured the building, the equipment and their own lives. The one thing they have not insured is the chair."

Anna Metselitsa

Shotgun Partners

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Shotgun Partners Points to Widening Succession Gap at Owner-Led Companies News Provided By Shotgun Partners November 26, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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