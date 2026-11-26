MENAFN - IANS) Rio De Janeiro, Nov 26 (IANS) The Brazilian government on Wednesday expressed indignation over a US proposal to impose new tariffs on Brazilian aircraft and sugar.

In a statement issued by the presidential communications office, the Brazilian government said it had been negotiating in good faith with the United States for more than a year over the Section 301 action.

The statement said the United States had committed in August to sending the terms of reference for a possible bilateral economic and trade agreement but had yet to do so despite repeated requests from Brazil, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Brazilian government said the new tariff proposal was aimed at pressuring Brazil to change its domestic regulations concerning the PIX payment system, digital commerce and preferential agreements, among other areas.

The unilateral decision by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) was unacceptable in the context of ongoing bilateral negotiations, the statement said, stressing that Brazil would not yield to this type of threat.

Brazil will continue to seek a negotiated solution while retaining the option of taking action within the World Trade Organization and not ruling out reciprocal measures, the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the USTR proposed imposing an additional 10 per cent tariff on finished aircraft imported from Brazil and increasing duties on certain out-of-quota sugar imports.

A public hearing on the proposed measures is scheduled for January 14, 2027.

On Tuesday, Brazil's Chamber of Deputies approved a fiscal package proposed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration that introduces adjustments to balance the public accounts.

The bill, passed by the Senate last week, was approved with 353 votes in favour, 128 against, and five abstentions, and was sent to the president for his signature.

The fiscal adjustment plan includes cutting spending and increasing tax revenue by limiting tax breaks for various sectors, in an effort to stabilise public debt while conserving social policies.

Following the vote, Chamber of Deputies President Hugo Motta said the adjustments better position the country to organise its 2027 budget and investment planning.

Brazil's government has estimated the measures will yield savings of up to 56 billion reais (about 9.51 billion US dollars) in 2027.

Key provisions include modifying the fiscal framework to allow the government to implement additional spending cuts to meet fiscal targets, and starting next year, to lower the cap on spending growth from 2.5 per cent to 2 per cent above inflation.

The bill also reduces tax exemptions and sets a 60-day deadline for Congress to establish regulations to curb payments in the public sector that exceed salary caps.