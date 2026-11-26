MENAFN - IANS) Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Nov 26 (IANS) MDMK MP Durai Vaiko accused the DMK leadership of abandoning the principles on which C.N. Annadurai founded the party and took issue with its silence on the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam on Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchirappalli airport, the MP also disputed social media posts that portrayed him as having cleared the Kallakurichi MLA of wrongdoing. He said he had called for Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to intervene and take action on the complaint against the legislator.

Durai Vaiko said Annadurai had founded the DMK on a commitment to secularism, state autonomy and social justice, with the interests of ordinary people at the centre of its politics.

Many in the party continued to believe in those principles, he said, but accused its present leadership of betraying them.

He used the Tamil expression 'Thillumullu Kazhagam', a jibe suggesting the party had become an organisation given to deceit, and alleged that its leaders had turned it into a "den of robbers".

On the Thirupparankundram issue, the MP said the lamp had been lit in accordance with Agama rules governing temple worship. He said the manner in which the ceremony was conducted respected religious sentiments and helped maintain public order.

The MDMK had welcomed the lighting of the lamp, he said, as had minority organisations in the DMK-led alliance.

While the BJP and the AIADMK had taken a different position, he said, the DMK stood out among its allies for offering no public word of appreciation.

On the complaint against the Kallakurichi MLA, Durai Vaiko said the claim circulating online misrepresented his remarks. His appeal for the Chief Minister to act had been recast, he said, as a declaration that the MLA had done nothing wrong.

The MP also criticised the treatment of his father, veteran MDMK leader Vaiko, on social media. He said the 84-year-old had difficulty recalling things at times and could become emotional while answering questions. He accused the DMK of encouraging young people to put questions to his father to provoke an emotional response and then circulate his remarks online.

Durai Vaiko said anyone who wished to challenge his political views was free to take him on directly. He was prepared to answer his critics on social media, he added.