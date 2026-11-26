MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and saluted the brave security personnel who laid down their lives while fighting the terrorists.

Taking to the social media platform X, HM Shah said, "The cowardly terrorist attacks on Mumbai on this day in 2008 shook the entire nation. I salute the brave soldiers who laid down their lives while giving the terrorists a crushing response, and pay tribute to all the innocent people who lost their lives in these attacks."

He described terrorism as the most heinous crime against humanity and highlighted the Centre's zero-tolerance policy towards terror.

"Terrorism is the most heinous crime against humanity. The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terror is being praised worldwide. Today, India is playing a leading role in the global fight against terrorism, taking decisive action against every form of terror and every conspiracy," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the victims and remembered the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the country.

"Today, I pay my humble tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of our nation," he said.

Singh saluted the courage and dedication of the police and security personnel who confronted the terrorists.

"I salute the courage, valour and unwavering dedication of our police and security personnel who stood firm in the face of terror. Their courage reflects the highest traditions of duty, sacrifice and service to the nation," he added.

He said their sacrifice would continue to inspire the country and reiterated India's commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also remembered those who lost their lives and paid tribute to the security personnel.

"Remember innocent lives lost and salute the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and bringing those involved to justice. Zero tolerance for terrorism," he said.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 terrorists associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, began on the night of November 26, 2008, and continued until November 29. Mumbai witnessed a series of coordinated strikes targeting prominent public places, hotels and other establishments.

The terrorists attacked several locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, Nariman House and the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels.

The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured. Nine of the 10 attackers were killed during operations by security forces, while Ajmal Amir Kasab was captured alive. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and executed in 2012.

The attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history and a reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the fight against terrorism.