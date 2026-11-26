MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (IANS) The ghosts of the 2016 liquor policy controversy are likely to loom large when a seven member UDF sub-committee begins examining Kerala's liquor policy, an issue that has repeatedly put the Congress-led front in a political quandary.

A decade back, the controversy over liquor policy triggered a bitter confrontation between then-Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and then state Congress President V.M. Sudheeran, a prominent advocate of prohibition.

The differences eventually culminated in Chandy's decision to shut down all bars except those attached to five-star hotels.

The decision became one of the most contentious political issues of the time and is still cited in Congress circles as one of the factors that contributed to the UDF's electoral debacle in the 2016 Assembly polls.

The defeat brought the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government to power and kept the Congress-led front out of office for the next decade.

Against this backdrop, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Thursday constituted a seven-member sub-committee to examine the state's liquor policy and submit recommendations, apparently seeking to ensure that the alliance arrives at a common and pragmatic position before the government takes any major decision.

Former MLA K. Sivadasan Nair will head the committee as convener. P.J. Joy, Joy Abraham, K. Jayanth MLA, Vishnu Mohan MLA, Vakkanad Radhakrishnan, and C.A. Azeez are the other members.

Liquor policy has always been a politically sensitive subject for the Congress-led UDF, given the competing demands of social organisations, religious groups, the tourism and hospitality sectors, and the state's revenue requirements.

While the tourism and hospitality sectors have consistently sought a more liberal and predictable liquor policy, concerns over alcoholism, family distress, and the social consequences of increased availability of liquor have remained equally significant.

The committee is expected to examine these competing interests, besides reviewing the existing excise rules, licensing conditions, and the scope for policy changes in keeping with present-day requirements.

The challenge before Sivadasan Nair and his team will be to arrive at a position that accommodates the differing views within the UDF without allowing the issue to develop into another round of public differences within the Congress.

The panel may also seek the views of organisations and representatives of the tourism, hospitality and other relevant sectors before preparing its report.

The recommendations will be placed before the UDF leadership for detailed discussion before the government takes a final call.

As the committee begins its exercise, the larger political question will be whether the UDF can evolve a balanced liquor policy that avoids the pitfalls of the past while addressing the economic and social realities of present-day Kerala.